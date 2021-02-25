D.he number of Hessian police officers who will soon have to answer for right-wing extremist chats and other offenses is higher than previously known. As the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor announced on Thursday, charges were not only brought against the 46-year-old official from the Vogelsberg district, whose upcoming trial had become public on Wednesday. Other officials, some of whom belonged to the same chat group or knew each other, have also been charged. However, the investigators do not speak of a network.

As reported, the 46-year-old officer of the East Hesse Police Headquarters and his brother were already noticed in 2017 when they were said to have uttered right-wing extremist slogans at a fair.

Nazi devotional items found

During the searches of the houses of the two brothers from Kirtorf, investigators found Nazi devotional items as well as weapons and ammunition on one of the defendants. He now has to answer for incitement to hatred and the use of anti-constitutional and xenophobic markings as well as violations of the Arms, Explosives and War Weapons Control Act. The evaluation of his mobile phone has shown that from the end of October to the beginning of December 2018 he had demonstrably sent criminally relevant content in several chat groups via the WhatsApp messenger.

As Chief Public Prosecutor Nadja Niesen further announced, he “accepted that the forbidden images from the total of 30 recipients, including other Hessian police officers, would be forwarded again to other chat groups and thus to an indefinite number of other people” . The pictures showed, among other things, Adolf Hitler with a swastika armband and his arm outstretched in a Hitler salute, as well as photos “which express a hostile attitude towards dark-skinned people and Muslims,” ​​said Niesen. During the first search of his house in December 2018, the investigators discovered numerous weapons. In January 2019, they searched the house in Kirtorf again and found other weapons as well as explosives and ammunition for war weapons.

The charges against the younger brother of the forty-six year old have been pending for a few weeks. The trial is scheduled to begin in April at the Alsfeld District Court. The 37-year-old policeman, who worked in the West Hesse presidium, is accused of using forbidden license plates, revealing official secrets and violating the weapons law. In February 2018, he is said to have placed a video file with the portrait of Adolf Hitler on his mobile phone in a WhatsApp chat group consisting of ten participants. In addition, in March of the same year he made two inquiries via the police information system “Polis” without a business occasion and passed information on to acquaintances.

In both cases, which concerned the brothers from Kirtorf, the investigators looked for connections with the Frankfurt chat group and the threatening letters NSU 2.0. However, there was no evidence that there was a direct reference.

Accused of betrayal

The public prosecutor’s office has now also brought charges against a police chief commissioner from the Marburg-Biedenkopf district, who most recently worked in the Central Hesse police headquarters. She accuses him of betraying her secrets. The 39-year-old accused is also said to have made several queries in the police information system from March 2017 to July 2018 without an official reason.

The trial against another police officer is also imminent. In March, a 27-year-old police commissioner candidate had to answer before the Offenbach district court. Two child and youth pornographic videos were found on his mobile phone in September 2018. At the request of the public prosecutor’s office, a penalty order was issued against him for a fine of 90 daily rates of 50 euros each. The accused lodged an objection against this.