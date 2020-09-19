Police officers searched offices and apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia – they are said to have sent racist and seditious content via WhatsApp for years.

In North Rhine-Westphalia there was a large raid in the police.

The officials are under suspicion of rabble-rousing and the use of tags of unconstitutional organizations.

NRW Minister of the Interior Herbert Reul (CDU) found in the press conference drastic words for the incident.

Update from September 19, 12:31 p.m.: Regardless of the Right-wing extremism scandals among the police In North Rhine-Westphalia (see original report) remains Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) on his “no” to one study to racist prejudice in the police – what the satirist Jan Böhmermann now with one “Fuck you, grandpa!” acknowledged. And in one Tweet – quickly put out the Böhmermann again, but not fast enough for the image hadn’t already seen and quoted him like that.

Böhmermann has meanwhile explained in a follow-up tweet. “I was angry and tweeted three bad words about Horst Seehofer. I am so sad and desperate. No matter what you believe in or where your parents come from: People should be able to trust the police and not have to fear them. “

I tweeted three bad words about Horst Seehofer out of anger. I am so sad and desperate. No matter what you believe in or where your parents are from: People should be able to trust the police and not have to fear them. 😔💔 The tweet is deleted. – Jan Böhmermann 🤨 (@janboehm) September 18, 2020

His employer ZDF took Böhmermann (“Neo Magazin Royale”) under protection: “The tweet was obviously created spontaneously out of personal concern,” said a spokesman for the station image-Editorial staff. The choice of words is “out of the question”. The question of a study on racism among the police has been causing dissent in the police for months Grand coalition.

Jan Böhmermann (archive image) is currently apparently not a fan of Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU): © Christophe Gateau / dpa

After the police scandal in NRW: Two police officers in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania were also suspended for right-wing extremist chats

Update from September 19, 10:24 a.m.: After this Right-wing extremism police scandal in North Rhine-Westphalia there is another case in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania There are in the course of investigations right-wing extremist Chats two police officers on duty suspended been. They are suspected of being on their private cell phones anti-semitic, xenophobic such as nazi glorifying To have sent messages, as the state interior ministry announced on Friday evening. During searches, data carriers and other technology were confiscated and are now being evaluated.

Against two other police officers Disciplinary proceedings has been initiated, said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Interior Minister Lorenz Caffier (CDU) the transmitter NDR. All in all, now 17 officials and a state police officer suspected of having exchanged right-wing extremist ideas in Internet chats. “Such behavior is abhorrent and shameful for the state police,” said Caffier. “The time when we talked about individual cases is over.” However, there are currently no indications of one network.

Debate about study on racism in police continues

Update from September 18, 9:20 a.m.: Despite the Right-wing extremismScandals at the North Rhine-Westphalian Police has become Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) against a corresponding Racism Study pronounced. “This process at the police in North Rhine-Westphalia hurts “said Seehofer of the SZ. But he is certain “that the overwhelming majority of our Police officers reject such machinations. ”Without a doubt, the majority“ stand by our free democratic basic order. ”

Seehofer referred to a report by the Protection of the Constitution on the subject that will be published at the end of September – but this was over before the scandal and the discussion Racism in the Police planned.

Right-wing extremism scandal with the NRW police: Interior Minister Reul speaks of “shame for the police”

Update from September 17th, 1:19 p.m.: After the Right-wing extremism scandals among the police in his state North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) in a speech in Düsseldorf State Parliament again from one “Shame for the police in NRW” spoken – and pointed out a problem that he sees: That the accused officials in a private, closed chat group exchanged. “There is a legally protected entry threshold,” says Reul. In this case, the investigators were “lucky” that they had the authority to inspect the data because a police officer had betrayed the secrets.

According to Reul, the full extent of the case is not yet foreseeable: “30 officials are now affected – but you know when you start digging, even more will come to light.” On Wednesday alone, in connection with the Raids (see original report) again more than 100 electronic media confiscated.

Reul was shocked in his emotional speech. “The case has one dimension in one Abominationthat I would not have thought possible, ”he said to the members of the state parliament and called for“ careful investigations ”and “Tough consequences”. Reul described the image files shared in the chats as “unbearable”: “I can’t show you the pictures. But that’s not all Swastikas, but also fictional depictions featuring refugees – posted by people who swore that Constitution of the country to obey and defend ”.

NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) informed the Düsseldorf state parliament members about possible measures to combat right-wing extremism in the police in North Rhine-Westphalia. © Rolf Vennenbernd

Update from September 17th, 12:07 p.m.: Greens boss Robert Habeck did after the disclosure right-wing extremist chat groups at Police NRW (see original report) called for action against “misunderstood corps spirit” among the officials. A whole department was involved, not all of them had actively participated, but for years no one had done anything about it, said Habeck dpa. The events showed particularly strikingly “what wrongly understood corps spirit can do “. Therefore it needs the establishment of one independent police officer.

Police scandal in NRW: BKA boss warns of loss of confidence in the police

Update from September 17th, 6.53 a.m.: Of the President of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), Holger Münch, after the discovery of right-wing chat groups at the North Rhine-Westphalian police (see original report) before a general loss of confidence warned. “These are incidents that seriously shake confidence in the police,” said Münch Editorial network Germany (RND). The same applies to with “NSU 2.0” signed threatening letters with “obviously previous data inquiries from the police”.

Münch demanded: “That is why we, the entire police in Germany down to the last service point, must do everything to maintain or win back trust and to say again and again with all clarity: Right-wing extremist ideas and right-wing extremist behavior have no place in the police and wherever they appear, with all consistency and exhausting all constitutional means tracked.”

Münch reported on for the BKA six cases in the past three years, in which the behavior has reached a threshold “at which we said: We will not tolerate that.” Candidates for the detective commissioner acted. The employment relationships were terminated in five cases. Once labor law measures were taken.

Right-wing extremism scandal among the police: large-scale raid in NRW – “most repulsive agitation”

Update from September 16, 3:38 p.m .: After the Raids at police officers in North Rhine-Westphalia and the detection of right-wing chat groups has now that too Federal Ministry of the Interior reported to speak. The reports are “extremely alarming,” said a spokesman for Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU). The spokesman further described the incidents – if they turn out to be true – as “shame” for them police in NRW. It is also “a slap in the face” of all police officers who are very loyal to the basic democratic order. For the Federal Ministry of the Interior However, the raid and the investigations are also evidence that the security authorities are consistently following up on all indications. It is not only talked about, but also acted, said the spokesman.

Right-wing extremist chat groups discovered by the police in NRW

(Initial report) Essen – In North Rhine-Westphalia there are several on Wednesday morning Police raids given. The occasion: five revealed right-wing extremist chat groups. At 14 suspects there have been searches, the rest 15 suspected officials be Disciplinary orders been delivered said North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) in the press conference on the raids.

The police officers are supposed to be in private for years WhatsApp group chats seditious and racist Have sent messages. More than 200 investigators are against “People from our own ranks” been in use. There are departments and Apartments been searched. Reul spoke of more than 100 image files With criminal relevant content of “Most disgusting agitation”.

Herbert Reul (CDU) © Marcel Kusch / dpa

Right-wing extremism scandal in North Rhine-Westphalia: Suspected racist agitation by the police – “What is structurally wrong?”

According to Reul, they were pictures of Hitler, Swastikas and Reich war flags “And much more hideous representations” in connection with Refugees and Black – “all this sent by officials of our federal state”. One of the chat groups has probably already been 2012 founded in 2015, the one with the most files. “The last message we found was on August 27th this year, ”said Reul.

Large raid in North Rhine-Westphalia: police officers suspected of right-wing extremism

“We are talking about a suspicion and are at the very beginning of the investigation,” said Reul, warning of prejudice. “But nobody should believe that we don’t take these suspicions seriously and don’t look so closely at our own people.”

“We will work through all of this” promised Reul: “What is structurally wrong with the police that something like this can happen?” Reul announced one Special inspection for the most affected Essen Police Headquarters on. He will also be a special adviser for right-wing extremist tendencies appointed to the North Rhine-Westphalian police. (frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

