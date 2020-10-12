The Bamf refugee office dismissed two employees on suspicion of right-wing extremism. The employees were not noticed when they were hired. There are no legal regulations for the reviews.

Nuremberg – That Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) has according to the world since 2017 two employees because of right-wing extremist behavior dismiss. One of the employees had made public anti-Semitic statements, the other was a member of Neo-Nazi group “Hammerskins” and was therefore from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution before starting work BAMF as a right-wing extremist classified. A Bamf spokesman shared this with the world With. The office “consistently investigates cases of right-wing extremist behavior among its employees”.

Bamf employee member of skinhead organization – Bamf is missing in the management report on “Right-wing extremists in security authorities”

Of the right-wing extremist employees was not noticed when he was hired. The group “Hammerskins” is considered the most important international skinhead organization that organizes concerts, among other things.

Last week there was a management report for the first time Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution about “Right-wing extremists * in security agencies” has been presented. According to this, between 2017 and March 2020, a total of 13 employees at federal security authorities were dismissed from civil servants due to right-wing extremist incidents. The Bamf is not considered a safety authority and has therefore not been included in the management report. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the Federal Office should be analyzed in the next step.

Bamf dismissed right-wing extremist employees – no review for new hires

In contrast to classic security agencies, the Bamf Security checks are not a standard for new hires. The authority explained to the world. Controls take place exclusively for employees in “security-sensitive areas”. So only for new hires in the unit “Security in the asylum procedure” or for managerial staff or so-called “Special officers for security in the asylum procedure” in the branch offices.

“For a comprehensive Security check of the BAMF staff or a mandatory security check for new hires, the BAMF currently lacks the legal basis in the form of a special legal regulation, ”said the spokesman for the authorities.

“Clarify the arms trade of Bavarian right-wing extremists! *” This is what the Greens are calling for after a current request. This also shows how serious the problem is. (AFP) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network