“The devil’s best trick is to convince you that he doesn’t exist,” Baudelaire wrote. The Conservative Party of the United Kingdom views the rise of the extreme right in Europe as something alien, typical of the continent, while promoting a discourse that borders on xenophobia and a reactionary social agenda. Barely three years ago, the British Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski was forced by his own party to publicly apologize for having attended a far-right congress in Rome in which the now Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the head of the Government were star guests. Hungarian, Viktor Orbán. Under the name of National Conservatism (National Conservatism), the group that organized the meeting is against globalization, defends the Bible as its main moral guide and the family as the traditional pillar of society; rejects any orientation other than heterosexual and wants to impose strict barriers to immigration. Its main funder is the Edmund Burke Foundation, American and very close to Trumpism.

A month and a half ago, National Conservatism held its new congress in London. at least seven politicians tories relevant parties made an appearance, and the star guest was Suella Braverman, the Minister of the Interior of the Government of Rishi Sunak. The Prime Minister did not object to her participation. Braverman has described the arrival of irregular immigrants in the United Kingdom as an “invasion”, despite the fact that the figures pale in comparison to those that the EU must face. She defends tooth and nail a law that intends to deport to Rwanda all those who try to cross the waters of the English Channel to reach the English coast; he has already hired three gigantic boats ― “floating prisons”, the critical NGOs call them ― to house immigrants who manage to enter the United Kingdom; and his new Illegal Immigration Act, enthusiastically endorsed by Sunak, prohibits anyone who has arrived on British soil through irregular routes from seeking asylum.

Before the applause of the attendees, Braverman grew with phrases that delight consumers of GBNews either talk radiothe two British media where xenophobic speech proliferates or antiwoke. “In some sectors it has become politically incorrect to point out the ethnic origin of the criminal gangs that commit sexual abuse, in the same way that it can no longer be said that 100% of women do not have a penis. It is absurd that we have reached a situation in which phrases like this become remotely controversial,” the minister assured to applause. “The policies of the left only lead to pessimism, guilt, national division, resentment, and utopia,” she proclaimed.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman on May 15 in London during the National Conservatism conference. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

In a majority electoral system in which there is only room for the two big parties, the Conservatives and the Labor Party, it is very easy to hide under the rug the fact that an ultranationalist, xenophobic and reactionary formation such as Nigel Farage’s UKIP came to be with 3.9 million votes in the UK, and that Brexit was not the only toxic legacy that the tories they assumed to try to ward off the threat that had arisen to their right.

“The most extreme wing of the Conservative Party, led by Boris Johnson, adopted UKIP’s anti-immigration rhetoric to win the referendum [del Brexit, en 2016], and after that victory they have become more nationalistic and authoritarian, with constant contempt for constitutional norms or international law. The Conservatives became a far-right party, and its more liberal members either ended up expelled or were forced to realign themselves with a much more reactionary agenda,” Martin Shaw, emeritus professor of International Relations and Politics from the University of Sussex and visiting professor at the Institut Barcelona d’Estudis Internacionals.

Sunak’s social agenda

Rishi Sunak’s conquest of the leadership of the Conservative Party, and his arrival in Downing Street, relieved a moderate Conservative electorate chastened by the scandals of the Boris Johnson era and terrified by the economic disaster caused by Liz Truss’s irresponsible massive drop in taxes. Sunak was fiscal orthodoxy, rigor, seriousness and a temperate and friendly tone. To those who had followed his path, however, the young technocrat who had imported a modern and innovative drive from California was also in on it, as were most of the new congressmen. tories who joined Parliament in the 2019 electoral victory, of a reactionary social and political conservatism. your catchphrase Stop The Boats (Let’s Stop the Boats), to defend his immigration strategy, suggests that the problem has more to do with a barbarian invasion than a humanitarian crisis.

But it is not the only thing. If he incorporated Braverman into his government, one of the favorites of the party’s right wing in the leadership race, he also did the same with Kemi Badenoch, the muse of all conservatives who consider themselves beset by feminism, the trans movement or the fight against racism. Together with Badenoch, he has launched a ruthless fight against the access of trans women to spaces or events for women, he wants to include an express protection of “biological sex” in the Equality Law and pursues an in-depth review of sexual education in the schools.

“It is true that the Conservative Party has absorbed the threat posed by the far right in British politics. Our electoral system does not benefit small parties, so it makes sense that they would seek to influence the policies of both the Conservatives and Labor rather than fight for an electoral victory of their own,” explains Philip Collins, political analyst, financial adviser and the man who wrote some of his most brilliant speeches for Tony Blair. “And now the Conservative Party is beginning to test the limits of this influence. You may think that, for example, your immigration proposals are popular, but they have been losing support in electoral polls for a long time. I don’t think completely absorbing the full panoply of far-right visions is a smart long-term strategy,” Collins concludes.

In fact, the monster is always hungrier. A group of Conservative MPs that the party wrested from the left in their traditional territories in the 2019 elections – the so-called “red wall”, where Brexit permeated political debate – who call themselves the New Conservatives, has demanded that Sunak go further in his fight against immigration, if he aspires to be re-elected in 2024. They demand stricter limits on the hiring of foreigners in the National Health Service, despite the fact that it is only thanks to them that he remains in foot; they want to stop the arrival of students from other countries to British universities, despite being one of the best sources of income in the United Kingdom; and they demand a drastic reduction in humanitarian assistance and reception programs such as those offered to those fleeing Ukraine, Afghanistan or Hong Kong.

For the moment, Sunak has ignored the pressure from this group, but their requests are nothing more than the double bet of the program with which the prime minister thought he could seduce a disenchanted conservative electorate.

The ‘Bibby Stockholm’, anchored in an unknown location, in a promotional video of the company that owns the boat in which the British Government intends to settle irregular migrants. BIBBY MARINE LIMITED (via REUTERS)

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.