The officer is accused of having made racist comments in a chat group. He was expelled from duty with immediate effect.

LEIPZIG epd | In connection with right-wing extremist and racist chats, a police officer has now also been suspended from duty in Leipzig. The officer is strongly suspected of being a participant in a Chat correspondence The police announced on Friday evening, September 25th, in Leipzig that they had made extreme right-wing and racist statements. The State Criminal Police Office of Baden-Württemberg informed the management of the Leipzig Police Department on Thursday about findings from a chat process in order to enable the competent department to conduct legal and criminal investigations.

The suspected police officer now has to reckon with criminal as well as service and disciplinary consequences due to his statements, it said. The Soko Rex of the State Criminal Police Office of Saxony will conduct the further investigations.

“The actions of an individual once again have a direct effect on that Respect of all colleagues the police, ”said police chief Torsten Schultze. The task of the police is to protect the free democratic basic order. “Right-wing extremist ideas have no place in our police”, emphasized the police chief: “Its existence must therefore not be downplayed and will not be tolerated in our ranks.”

In the past week were right-wing extremist chats by police officers in North Rhine-Westphalia became known. 30 police officers were suspended from duty for allegedly exchanging right-wing extremist propaganda in private WhatsApp groups. There are similar incidents in Hessen.