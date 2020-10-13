MP Marián Kotleba is sentenced to four years and four months in prison for Nazi propaganda. He wants to appeal.

PRAGUE taz | Just a year ago, Marián Kotleba was considered the bogeyman of Slovak politics. The 43-year-old, together with 16 other members of his ultra-nationalist, right-wing extremist people’s party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) – the self-designation is – “Kotlebianer”, the right wing in the 150-member National Council.

Kotleba may now have to swap his place on the back bench in parliament on the Danube for a cot behind the mountains: On Monday of this week, the special court in Pezinok sentenced MP Kotleba to four years and four months in prison.

Judge Růžena Szabová, who caused a stir in early September with an acquittal in the trial of the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancé, found Kotleba guilty of Nazi propaganda.

To celebrate the anniversary of the “unification” of Slovakia with Nazi Germany, as the “Kotlebians call the final smashing of Czechoslovakia in 1939, Kotleba publicly and with a broad grin distributed checks for 1,488 euros to three families in need .

Hidden message

Behind this number, the court found, hides the message: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for the white children. Heil Hitler. “The 88 is clear, the 14 stands as a code for the quoted 14 words of the US neo-Nazi David Lane, which are regarded as a creed by Nazis and racists worldwide.

“This is a political judgment,” said Kotleba, who immediately announced that he would appeal. The court ignored all of his arguments.

In his nearly eight-hour speech in court, Kotleba washed his hands in innocence. A sum of 1,488 euros is completely common, the court also divided this sum into two different numbers and in general it was all coincidence. Kotleba complained that the whole lawsuit was constructed. He did not expect a prison sentence, rather an acquittal, Kotleba admitted after the trial.

The highest court has yet to decide whether the judgment will soon become final. If so, then three times 1,488 euros could cost Kotleba 52 months of his life and his mandate in the National Council.

Prosecutor Tomáš Honz believes the verdict is priceless for Slovakia: “The guilty verdict shows that the Slovak judiciary is on the side of the victims of extremism, violence, racial hatred, fascism and neo-Nazism.”