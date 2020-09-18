“His ostrich method is dangerous”: The SPD leader attests the interior minister’s lack of commitment to investigating right-wing extremist tendencies among the police. The Greens insist on a scientific investigation – in every state and at the federal level.

D.he exposure of chat groups with right-wing extremist content at the North Rhine-Westphalian police fueled the debate about extremist tendencies among police officers. The domestic political spokeswoman for the Greens in the Bundestag, Irene Mihalic, called for a scientific police study. “We urgently need a scientific study in every federal state and in the federal government that provides information on the extent, spread and causes of anti-constitutional tendencies in the police,” said Mihalic, who used to be a police officer herself, of the “Rheinische Post”.

The central question is whether people with a closed right-wing radical view of the world systematically pushed into the police service and whether officials on duty radicalized themselves through their experiences with criminal foreigners, for example. “We have to know that in order to be able to prevent right-wing extremist networks in the police.”

There were five of the NRW police Chat groups with right-wing extremist content been revealed. 30 police officers have been suspended from duty. SPD leader Saskia Esken told the newspaper: “We have to support the police officers who strictly reject right-wing extremism in their ranks.” It is now clear to everyone that “we need a picture of the situation on racism and enmity for this”.

It is not good that Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) is not going along. “His ostrich method is dangerous for the reputation of the police,” emphasized the SPD leader. The Federal Police also need to know whether there are any internal attitudes that ultimately lead to “group-related misanthropy”. “Unfortunately, it is not far from attitudes to appropriate actions.”

Seehofer commissioned the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution some time ago to draw up a picture of the situation on right-wing extremism and racism in the security authorities. To this end, the authorities asked the federal states for information on the relevant disciplinary proceedings and procedures relevant to criminal law. The situation report should be ready by the end of September. It had been planned for a long time, regardless of current developments.

“This process at the police in North Rhine-Westphalia hurts,” said Seehofer “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) rightly takes rigorous action. “I am convinced that the overwhelming majority of our police officers reject such machinations and unequivocally stand by our free and democratic basic order.”

This majority stands “beyond any doubt about our free democratic basic order,” said the minister. The protection of the constitution will “present a report on this topic at the end of September”. Regardless of the NRW scandal, Seehofer continues to reject a study on racist prejudice among the police, according to the report.