By now, most people have noticed that right-wing extremists no longer walk around like they did in the 1990s, with combat boots, baseball bats, bomber jackets and bald heads. Instead, they have neatly parted hair and are neatly dressed. They want to be sons-in-law, not dumb thugs – they believe that this will make them more successful and less likely to be ostracized. But is that still true? There are signs that things are changing.