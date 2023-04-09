Right-wing culture today is just a re-presentation of yesterday’s thinking, there is nothing new

The general state of national culture was held in Rome at the Quirinale Hotel: “Thinking the Italian imagination. The following day at Lilly Gruber’s the episode was dedicated to culture and the Right where in connection we had the Hon. Zan and the director of the Egypt museum in Turin. In the studio with the presenter here is Massimo Giannini with Edo Sylos Labini. Among the various questions of Gruber to her guests “but is it true that in Italy there is a cultural hegemony of the left?”. This simple question on the right is answered with a shout of YES.

But the answer is wrong, and stupid and demonstrates the lack of reading reality:

the culture that on the right we call on the left has been the culture of society for decades.

What is left of right-wing culture on a social level? The feeling towards normal life, simple and natural. For people it is instinct that dictates this thought and certainly not a right-wing cultural work. Let’s try some examples:

The ongoing war:

the world of the right is essentially against, moreover the right has never really been in favor of NATO and membership (in the past) has always occurred in relation to fear of communism. NATO has always been and always will be the tool of the United States to manage and control Europe and the world. At the outbreak of the war various figures from the world of identity expressed their opposition. But what would be the alternative? None. Why? A strategy has simply never been devised that would place the country in a position to be able to choose not to participate in a war or in an action wanted by NATO (for example, the bombing of Belgrade).

same-sex marriages:

the second example is homosexual marriages, the natural perception of people is to be against, not to want them. The dominant culture, on the contrary, sees them as a perfectly normal right and absolutely to be regulated (as has been done). The world of the right would be against it but how could it defend its position on a cultural level when on the right one lives without giving value to marriage? The example on the right is that marriage is not “forever”, above all think without hypocrisy as on the right we talk about family but then, in reality, the example is essentially “divorce and lover”. On the right we delegitimize ourselves.

These are two simple examples and there would be many. Right-wing culture is missing both as a presentation of an alternative of thought to the dominant one and as a social example.

In Rome, as has been said, there were the general states of right-wing culture. We of the Taliban believe that it has made a hole in the water as none of those present were cultural avant-garde. The society we live in thrives on (virtual) sex and materialism and none of those present wrote or presented a thought that was not reactionary on current topics. Here’s the problem. Right-wing culture lives with a stiff neck. In the first half century of the 1900s, there were avant-gardes on the right, aristocrats in thought and not reactionary petty bourgeois. One was free and not individualist enriches. We were young and not traditionalists.

Right-wing culture today is just a re-presentation of yesterday’s thinking, there is nothing new. It is a continuous commemoration of what was. We don’t want to be presumptuous but the reality is the one described.

Between 2012 and 2015 in Italy several associations were born, many cultural laboratories attributable to the right but in Rome they were not present. Why?

The names of men / boys between 25 and 30 years who have written interesting, different, provocative books in the last decade, indeed there are young people on the right and they produce a lot but they are little considered because they do not belong to the nomenclature of the right.

