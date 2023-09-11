How did you feel about the content of this article?

Since the end of July, Ecuador has faced a state of exception due to the growth of violence associated with drug trafficking | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

The Public Ministry of Ecuador reported that it is investigating the death of yet another politician in the country, the right-wing councilor Bolívar Vera, from the municipality of Durán, who was kidnapped and found dead on Friday (8), in a forest in the province of Guayas. , 35 kilometers from the city where it operated.

A member of the Christian Social Party, Bolívar was elected as parliamentarian for the period 2023-2027. The city council confirmed, through a note on the social network X (formerly Twitter), the murder of the councilor.

“The Municipal Government expresses its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of councilor Bolívar Vera in light of this great loss,” he stated.

The main hypothesis of investigation by authorities linked to security in the country is that the crime is related to the wave of violence in recent months caused by drug trafficking, which has already left at least four politicians dead, including presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, murdered in shots when leaving a rally before the elections in Quito.

The new case takes place close to the second electoral round, on October 15, which will define the name to assume the presidency of Ecuador. Running for the position are Correista Luisa González, from the Citizen Revolution party, and Daniel Noboa, from the National Democratic Action party.

The country has increasingly succumbed to the power of criminal organizations that operate mainly in ports, sending drugs from Colombia and Peru to other parts of the world.

In July, President Guillermo Lasso decreed a new state of exception caused by a dispute inside Ecuadorian prisons between rival criminal factions linked to drug trafficking, resulting in thousands of deaths.