The presidential candidate of the center-right opposition coalition Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, expressed this Thursday (24) her “opposition against” Argentina’s entry into the BRICS, a bloc currently formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and Africa of the South, as well as the libertarian candidate Javier Milei.

“Argentina, under our government, will not be part of the Brics”, said Bullrich in his speech at the 20th edition of the Council of the Americas, an event being held in Buenos Aires. Argentine general elections are scheduled for October 22.

At the same event, in which he spoke after Bullrich, Milei also said that he will withdraw Argentina from the Brics if he is elected president.

“Our geopolitical alignment is with the United States and Israel. We are not going to align ourselves with the communists”, said Milei, who added that he does not intend to negotiate with Brazil and China, unlike Bullrich.

In the same sense, the possible chancellor of Milei’s government, Diana Mondino, had already criticized the decision of the current Peronist government. “There is no objective benefit to Argentina, it is just an example of government improvisation, with a political purpose,” she said to the Corta portal.

The Brics admitted Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran to the bloc, as announced earlier by the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the end of the summit that began on Tuesday (22).

“I want to make one thing very clear. We exposed our position against joining the Brics”, commented Bullrich.

“A few minutes ago, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, who is, as we all know, in a situation of enormous fragility and unable to exercise his position as president, has just committed Argentina to joining the Brics, while the invasion unfolds. of Ukraine,” he criticized.

In addition, he recalled that Argentina will join the bloc along with Iran, “a country with which it has a deep and open wound due to anti-Semitic terrorist attacks in our territory”.

Fernández, who took office in 2019 and will not run for re-election, highlighted this Thursday, in a message addressed to the nation, after his country’s incorporation into the Brics, the “unique relevance” of the bloc as a “geopolitical and financial power”. .

In the primaries held on August 13, Bullrich won the internal race in Together for Change, but was only the third most voted candidate overall, with 16.98% of the votes.

The Together for Change coalition was in second place (28.27%), behind the libertarian candidate Javier Milei (30.04%) and ahead of the government coalition União pela Pátria, led by the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa (27, 27%).

Stay in Mercosur

Still in his demonstration at the 20th edition of the Council of the Americas this Thursday, Bullrich said that he will remain in Mercosur and will not close trade with Brazil and China, if he wins the October 22 elections.

“We don’t want to close trade with Brazil or trade with China,” he said, thus differentiating himself from Milei.

Bullrich described Brazil and Chile, which is not part of Mercosur, as “Argentina’s strategic commercial allies” and pointed out that, if trade with both were interrupted, the neighboring country’s automobile and agricultural machinery factories would “disappear”.

“We are not going to close any trade with Brazil or leave Mercosur”, emphasized Bullrich.

She distances herself from Milei’s proposal, which defends Argentina’s exit from Mercosur because it is “a defective customs union that favors certain types of businessmen”.

At the Council of the Americas, Milei countered Bullrich and said that, despite not intending to negotiate directly with China and Brazil, “we want the private sector to be able to trade with whoever wants to”. (With information from the EFE Agency)