Violence in Latin America: Police suspect Ecuadorian candidate was killed for trying to combat drug trafficking | Photo: EFE/Santiago Fernández

The shooting murder of Fernando Villavicencio, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, last Wednesday (9), sparked a warning about the increase in violence in Latin America, with emphasis on attacks against public figures who raise agendas to combat organized crime and to corruption.

The region, which is historically marked by the control of narco-terrorist factions, accumulates episodes of attacks against politicians that go against their interests, as in Colombia.

In other Latin American countries, such as Venezuela, the attempt by opponents to overthrow the dictatorial regime is what provokes political persecution by the government itself.

This year alone, at least three other right-wing politicians, in addition to Villavicencio, have suffered some type of violence or threat, whether physical or restriction of freedom, in Latin America, cases that add to others registered in recent years.

See the list:

August/2023: the former deputy and candidate for the presidency of Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado , main opponent of chavismo, denounced that the country’s Armed Forces are politically persecuting opponents of dictator Nicolás Maduro. The candidate, who was disqualified by the Comptroller General of the Republic from running in the opposition primaries of October 22, continues to campaign across the country, but fears “retaliations”. Machado was attacked with shouts and shoves on at least two occasions during demonstrations by groups supporting the Maduro regime;

the presidential candidate for the right-wing Cruzada Nacional party, , was arrested after organizing protests against the results of the elections in Paraguay, which took place this year. Among the charges that landed him in jail are trying to interrupt the presidential elections, disturbing the peace, making threats with punishable acts and resistance. Cubas is currently subject to restrictions on his freedom and is under house arrest; March/2023: Brazil’s Federal Police uncovered a PCC plan to kidnap and murder former federal judge and current senator Sergio Moro . Members of the faction were arrested during an operation, which revealed documents on how the crime would be committed. Moro was part of the “list of enemies of the organization” for his measures as a magistrate and Minister of Justice.

the then presidential candidate , at the time affiliated with the Social Liberal Party (PSL), was stabbed during a campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais. The suspect of stabbing, Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, was arrested in the act. One of the lines of investigation of the Federal Police indicates a connection between a criminal organization and the crime. In June of this year, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) made the politician ineligible for “abuse of power” and “improper use of public media”. August/1989: Colombian senator and presidential candidate Luis Carlos Galan, a strong drug fighter led by Pablo Escobar, was killed during a campaign rally in the city of Soacha. The liberal defended the extradition of drug traffickers to the United States and had a “hard-line” project against drug trafficking in the country.

The violence of drug trafficking and organized crime in Latin America is not just aimed at politicians.

In May 2022, Paraguayan Public Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, responsible for investigations against the First Command of the Capital, was shot dead in Colombia, during his honeymoon. The suspect of ordering Pecci’s murder, wanted by Interpol, was arrested in February this year in Rio de Janeiro.