How did you feel about the content of this article?

Since announcing her candidacy for the opposition, right-wing senator Xóchitl Gálvez has been the target of criticism from Mexico’s current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. | Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra

Mexican senator Xóchitl Gálvez will be the only candidate running against the current government in Mexico’s presidential elections, scheduled for next year.

The right-wing parliamentarian will run for office on the Frente Ampla opposition coalition for Mexico, possibly against the former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who should be chosen by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the ruling leftist party, on the day September 6, when the result of the internal dispute comes out.

The opposition coalition to the current government is formed by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and National Action Party (PAN).

The leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, made the announcement of his party’s withdrawal from the electoral race, whose pre-candidate was Senator Beatriz Paredes, who withdrew from the race after the internal elections pointed to Gálvez’s victory, with 57%, against her 42% .

“Thanks to everyone’s support and love, we won the Frente Ampla poll for Mexico. We are just getting started,” said Xóchitl on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Currently, the Latin American country is governed by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, from Morena, who has around 60% popular approval. The party has a majority in both chambers of Congress and governs 23 of Mexico’s 32 states.

Since announcing his candidacy for the presidency of the country, Gálvez has been the target of the current ruler, who in his pronouncements exposes harsh criticism of the pre-candidate.

The presidential elections are scheduled to take place on June 2, 2024, when representatives of the bicameral Congress and nine state governments will also be renewed.