An apparently right-wing extremist Bundeswehr reservist took part in the Berlin demonstration against the Corona measures in uniform. He is said to have stood out as a sympathizer of the right-wing scene.

The events before Berlin Reichstag building have shaken Germany.

have shaken Germany. A Bavarian constitutional judge was also part of the demo.

Now it became known that a Bundeswehr reservist from Fürth also took part in uniform.

Here you will find the basic facts about the coronavirus * and the corona news from Germany. We also offer you the current case numbers in Bavaria * in a map. The following recommendations for corona protective measures are currently available.

Fürth – He wears it Bundeswehr uniform, rushes in his profile on the social network Telegram about “these wretched criminals in Berlin!” and demands: “Get rid of this criminal republic”. The 40-year-old reserve soldier Ronny B. from the Fürth district worked for the Corona*-Demo police threatened.

During the protest march in Berlin on Saturday from Opponents of the corona measures Right-wing extremists from various groups had also gathered. They tried to storm the Reichstag with the flags of the German Empire. According to reports from the BR and the “Nürnberger Nachrichten”, Ronny B. threatened the officers during a discussion with police officers that they would “held accountable”. He is also said to have said: “I will definitely take these service numbers to heart”.

For many politicians a massive breach of taboo: Reich flags waved in front of the Reichstag on Saturday – a Bavarian constitutional judge was also to be seen at the rally. © Fabian Sommer / dpa

Coronavirus / demo in Berlin: Ronny B. is known to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution

Ronny B.. According to the reports, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is known: as early as the 1990s, he was noticed as a sympathizer of the right-wing extremist scene, but he was apparently able to join the Bundeswehr. He himself posts pictures of himself in one Armored recovery vehicles the Bundeswehr and with one Machine gun. Another picture even shows him next to today’s Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier during a troop visit. Ronny B. claims that he was able to join the armed forces in the year in which the constitution protection had him on the screen.

At a parade against coronaMeasures, he hoisted the German flag out of the window as a passenger, he posted a video of it on his Telegram channel. There are also documents in which it is said that the coronavirus is a staging in order to be able to “shut down the calculated system”, Corona is the “Third World War”. Furthermore, “the old German Reich would first have to be officially put back into operation”, German state borders “redefined”,National territoriesthat is imperative to Germany must belong “. Ultimately, the state system must be “rebuilt”. Preparations for this are already in progress in the background. – Johannes Welte – * merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Fabian Sommer / dpa