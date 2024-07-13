“Man, he’s not handsome. He’s just like any other Moor.” One girl says this to another, just after Lamine Yamal scores, in the bar where I’m watching the match. “Help me,” the friend replies. “I don’t know if you scare me more because you’re racist or because of your bad taste. You look awful.” And she continues: “Have you seen those curls?” The girl’s racist comment is the first of many that will be provoked by the success of the Spaniard Lamine Yamal in a country as racist as ours. On the anti-racist side, I’m left with the question posed by the young woman. What is scarier, what is crazier, denying that Lamine is Spanish or denying that he is handsome.

The young woman who is asking for help ignores the racist comment and focuses on the curls and some other football charms that she lists later. She knows that a nation’s football team is the symbolic representation of a country and she feels, intuitively, that there is no room for discussion. Because when you see the starting eleven of the national team playing, you know that you are seeing the representation of your country and you also know that the whole world will assume it as such. If it is eleven white guys, that will be the symbolic representation of your country, and if it is a diverse team, your country will be as well, whoever you are and whoever you vote for. Whether you like it or not, Spain is already as diverse as you see it.

After listening to them, I wonder what the racist Spaniards must have felt when they saw a person with a skin color they considered to be being marked. distinct. I will soon discover that the answer depends on whether the racists are right-wing or left-wing: those on the right will be resentful and try to take away Lamine’s merits, while the racists on the left will exude manipulative triumphalism.

“If he hadn’t scored, someone else would have scored,” a Vox fan will say, trying to undermine Lamine’s merit. Meanwhile, left-wing racism will use the player’s skin colour to talk about how much immigrants contribute to our country. These comments imply that Lamine, born in Spain, is more from another site than a player with a different skin tone. The left, just like the right, will use Lamine’s skin colour to defend their political ideas on immigration and, in doing so, will stir up hatred and humiliate migrants, who might feel that they will only be accepted in our country to the extent that they achieve a success that the rest of the Spanish people can appropriate.

How different the comments would have been if either of the two naturalised French-born centre-backs had scored. Le Normand and Laporte would not have sparked any debate on immigration because their skin is not different. That is why, if a white man not born in Spain scored a goal for the national team, no one would start talking about immigration, even if neither he nor his parents had been born or paid taxes here. That is because, according to FIFA, to represent Spain on the field of play it is enough to have lived five years after turning 18 in the territory. However, to naturalize a player as Spanish, many still require, above and beyond birth, a certain skin color.

