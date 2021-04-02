The “Sawab” Center warned of the danger of terrorist groups in Africa, explaining that terrorism has caused the destruction of the lives of about 250 thousand Central African citizens, who were displaced from their homelands and displaced to neighboring countries.

He pointed out that the followers of misguidance continue to spread their toxic ideology, taking advantage of the circumstances imposed by the Corona pandemic, and employing cyberspace to appeal to young people who spend long periods of time in their homes during closures, calling on parents to educate their children and warn them of this danger.

He warned that followers of misguidance, such as ISIS and other terrorist organizations, are always looking for justifications to push followers to commit suicide and kill others, taking advantage of their ignorance of religion and common sense, stressing that one of the goals of society is to protect young people and young people from what is spread on the Internet such as lies and calls for violence and extremism .

The center said in tweets that it recently launched as part of a campaign it recently launched, entitled (#Africa_Against_Extremism), that the number of victims of terrorist operations in Africa between 2007 and 2019 reached 50 thousand and 456 victims, with a noticeable increase in the size and brutality of terrorist attacks launched by terrorist groups according to the index. Global Terrorism 2020.

He noted that the brown continent is rich in natural and human resources that contribute to the elevation and advancement of its societies in all fields, and that extremists who follow misguidance spread terrorism, racism and hatred with the aim of stopping the development process, as it conflicts with their malign interests.

He pointed out that despite the loss of “Boko Haram” many of the lands it occupied in the northeast of Nigeria in recent years, it continues to attack mosques, markets and public gatherings, in a desperate attempt to clamp down on civilians, in clear evidence of its barbarity and false claims.

He stated that the terrorists of “Boko Haram” and “ISIS” and other criminal groups may be able to destabilize security and peace for a limited period only, but their final destination is to fall into the abyss of their actions and disappear.

It is worth noting that the Sawab Center launched, during this month, a campaign entitled “# Africa_Against Extremism”, in Arabic, English and French on the platforms “Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube”, as part of efforts to combat extremist ideologies and promote positive alternatives.





