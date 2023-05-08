The Republican Party, Chile’s far-right formation, has obtained a resounding victory at the polls in the elections of the 50 constitutional councilors, those in charge of drafting a new Magna Carta after the rejection last September. The force led by former presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, who was defeated by the president, Gabriel Boric, has defended the validity of the current Constitution, drafted in 1980, during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. The new text proposal will be put to the vote in December. Chilean Republicans have reached 35.8% of the vote, with more than 60% counted at the national level, which would leave them with 23 seats within the council, according to the information from DecideChile, which calculates the elected. It is an earthquake in Chilean politics, because this force is not only imposed on the ruling party of President Gabriel Boric, whose list has been in second place with 27.8%. The left would barely win 16 of the 50 councillors, which would leave it without veto power within the body, for which they needed 21 members. The extreme right has far surpassed historical conservatism, which has reached 21.5% and would obtain 11 councillors.

“If these forecasts come true, paradoxes of history, those who for decades denied the possibility of a constitutional change and who today represent the main threat to democracy, will have the field open to write the new text without major difficulties,” he wrote. Before knowing the results, the executive director of the Node XXI Foundation, Pierina Ferretti, linked to the Broad Front of Boric.

The two rights, the extreme and the traditional – led by a new generation that has committed to a new Constitution. Overall, with more than 60% scrutinized, this political sector would reach 34 councilors in the body that will draft the proposal for a new Constitution, which exceeds even the best projections of recent weeks. With this result, the right can propose, approve and modify constitutional norms, because it far exceeds three fifths of quorum.

But the three traditional opposition parties (UDI, Renovación Nacional and Evópoli) will be hard pressed between two options: the temptation to harden their stances and blend in with Kast’s Republican Party, a former UDI militant, or try to keep their distance. tactics and negotiate with the other sectors of the Constitutional Council. “We should not be surprised if a part of the conventional right is at stake to change strategy. Instead of following the course of differentiation, bet on a rapprochement and even symbiosis with the ultra-right. The reality of other countries shows that this bet is very risky and probably suicidal: a rapprochement between the conventional right and the extreme right favors the latter above all, since it ends up legitimizing itself as an actor and, therefore, its ideas gain more space”, he explained. to EL PAÍS the academic Cristóval Rovira, an expert on the extreme right.

In these elections, they have ended up setting, in turn, at least two other milestones of maximum relevance. The center-left grouped in the All for Chile list – the PPD party of President Ricardo Lagos, the Radical Party and the Christian Democracy, the only force of the three that does not belong to the Boric government – ​​has obtained 9.1% of support , with which he would not obtain any adviser, according to the information from DecideChile, which will be confirmed with the hours by the Electoral Service. It is a hard blow for this moderate sector that once formed the Concertación governments (1990-2010) and opted to differentiate itself from La Moneda de Boric and the left through a separate list.

A second crucial issue: the People’s Party, the populist force of economist Franco Parisi, who left Chile tonight for the United States, where he lives, came in last place, despite projections indicating that he would get some advisers. They reached 5.24% of the support, with which they would not have representatives within the Constitutional Council either.

Next December, there will be a great paradox: when the 15.1 million Chileans have to go back to the polls to approve or reject the new Magna Carta proposal, they will have to choose between Pinochet’s Constitution and Kast’s.