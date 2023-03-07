On this night, the night of the middle of Sha’ban every year, many Emirati families are keen to revive it in a celebration inherited through generations known as “Haq Al Laila”, and we also celebrate it with many sister Gulf societies, even if the names differ.

The celebration is one of the beautiful traditions inherited in the Emirates, and the keenness to perpetuate it despite the tremendous development witnessed by society, acquires great dimensions, as it instills and perpetuates in the hearts of children the joy of the approaching month of Ramadan, and affirms and consolidates family ties and good relations with neighbors and others, based on what has been established Emirates society, which is what our true religion, our values, and our human affiliation throughout the ages urge us to.

The youngsters used to move between the houses of the single “Al-Fareej” in groups, wearing their new clothes, carrying those cloth bags known as “the map” in which they put the sweets that small hands would grab, while they chanted the traditional songs and chants of the occasion, and with the change and change of conditions, the occasion became limited to Families gather in “Al Bait Al Oud”, where the grandfather or grandmother distributes “Haq Al Laila” sweets to them.

Despite the assertion of the “Awqaf and Islamic Affairs” departments that permitted children’s celebration, joy and rejoicing on the night of the middle of Sha’ban, as “one of the virtuous nights that have a place in the hearts of Muslims”, some voices of extremism always work to spread their discordant opinions that do not accept any joy and have been erected itself a bequest to society.

As we mentioned, at a time when the UAE community is witnessing great changes, this celebration and others are of particular importance, and its role is to glorify beautiful customs and traditions that are considered forms of pride in the identity and privacy of society for generations in the era of the tyranny of smart devices, and today they contribute strongly to shaping their knowledge and orientations.

The occasion is also an opportunity to recall the importance of drawing everything related to matters of faith, our true religion, and the essence of moderation and moderation that it carries from the official fatwa centers, whether from the center and website of “Islamic Affairs and Endowments” or the Emirates Council for Fatwa, as they are the two official bodies and references in all matters related to matters of religion and belief. As for those who mix things up and present distorted fatwas with their distorted souls, we must not pay any attention to them, and we have seen how they were and still are targeting the UAE with their false allegations. And every year, everyone is fine, and the UAE society is in goodness, and “give us, may God give you … the house of Makkah will give you.”