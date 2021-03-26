Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras Al Khaimah)

A number of Emirati and Arab families are celebrating the midnight of Shaban “remotely”, in compliance with the preventive measures of the Emergency and Crisis Authority, by staying away from any celebrations or gatherings that may be dangerous to the health and safety of families, and to prevent the spread of the Corona virus, and most families in Ras Al Khaimah are keen To create an internal atmosphere for celebration at home with the family only, by adding a heritage atmosphere inherited from customs and traditions, including adding lights and accessories for decoration inside homes, and distributing sweets or money to children inside the house.

Initially, the mother, Khadija Muhammad al-Shamili: She will comply, like other mothers and grandmothers, to stay away from the gatherings and celebrations in the middle of Shaban, which the concerned authorities in the state called for, as she will be keen to explain to her grandchildren about the occasion and its importance, and the reason for its existence as an occasion passed down from generation to generation, which was Its purpose is charitable and creating a spirit of love in the hearts of children, stressing the importance of compliance with the orders of the concerned authorities in the state, which aim to preserve the safety of children, children, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

For his part, Khalfan Al-Dhahouri said: “Emirati families preserve the decisions of the government agencies concerned with preserving public safety by staying away from gatherings and celebrations.” With family and friends “remotely”, stressing that the state aims, through these decisions and precautionary measures, to reduce the spread of the “Corona” virus, and to work to preserve the safety of everyone without exception. A number of parents decided to send video clips, pictures and electronic cards to a number of people through social media, whether through “Snapchat” or “WhatsApp”, or “Instagram” and “Twitter” to congratulate them on the effectiveness of “Haq Al-Layla” In order to celebrate the event, as it is a heritage custom aimed at spreading mercy, affection and intimacy between children and members of society.

The people of the UAE are keen to celebrate the “Haq Al Leila” in the middle of Sha`ban, which is a way for the people to welcome the holy month of Ramadan by living early in its spiritual atmosphere.