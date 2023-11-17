Country assumed the presidency of the Security Council in October; agenda was dominated by the conflict between Israel and Hamas

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Friday (17.Nov.2023) the veto power that the permanent members of the UN Security Council (United Nations) had over the “solutions” presented by Brazil during the presidency of the body. Brazil’s mandate ended on October 31.

“In its mandate on the UN Security Council, Brazil has worked tirelessly for peace. But solutions are repeatedly frustrated by the right of veto”declared Lula during his participation in the opening of the 2nd Voices of the Global South Virtual Summit.

The UN Security Council is responsible for ensuring international peace. The body has 5 permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates are part of the rotating council.

The presidency of the council is held on a rotating basis. Each country holds the position for one month.

The Brazilian agenda leading the Security Council was dominated by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7. During his term, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, criticized the delay in approving a resolution on the topic. The minister stated that the entity comes “failing shamefully” to put an end to the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Security Council has already rejected the resolution Brazilian, North-American and two proposals Russian.

Lula has already criticized the council on several occasions. On August 26, for example, he said that the body “It should be about security, peace and tranquility.”but “who wages war without talking to anyone”.

On October 27, Lula called the veto right of the permanent members of the Security Council “crazy”. The statement was made after the Brazilian proposal on the war between Israel and Hamas was not approved. The resolution had 12 votes in favor, 1 against and two abstentions, but was not approved because the only vote against was cast by the United Statespermanent member of the body and with the right to veto.

The president once again defended a reform of the Council to include more permanent members. The topic has been on Lula’s agenda since his first term, but there is currently no prospect for an effective change in the body.

DOME

The president participated remotely this Friday morning (Nov 17) in the opening of the event. Lula was invited by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, host of the summit.

Lula was the 2nd head of state to speak, right after Modi. In addition to Brazil, countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Guyana, Jamaica, Malawi, Mozambique, Nepal, Serbia and Trinidad and Tobago also participate.

During his speech, Lula again spoke of a reform of international institutions. He stated that, to advance issues such as the climate agenda and sustainable development, it is essential to address the issue of global governance reform.

“The humanitarian tragedies we are witnessing highlight the failure of international institutions”, declared the head of the Executive. Lula also said that such institutions do not reflect global reality and that, therefore, they have lost “effectiveness” It is “credibility”.