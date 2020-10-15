new Delhi: Under the provision of the Domestic Violence Act, a woman has the right to take shelter in her father-in-law’s house as well. She cannot be denied just on the basis that she was not living in that house while applying for asylum. The Supreme Court has said that the house of any relative of the husband in which the woman has ever been like a house will be considered as a ‘shared household’ under the law.

Under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, any woman has been given the right to shelter. Section 2 (s) gives the married woman the right to seek shelter in any of the ‘shared houses’ of the husband. In 2006, in the judgment of SR Batra vs Taruna Batra, the Supreme Court bench of Justices SB Sinha and Markandey Katju had limited its definition.

They had assumed that the house where the woman is currently residing, or the husband’s own or rented house or the joint family house in which the husband also has a share, will be considered as shared household. In that woman can claim for shelter.

In the 2006 judgment, the Supreme Court had held that the woman’s claim for shelter is made on the husband and not on her parents. The woman can ask for shelter in the husband’s house, but the woman’s father-in-law cannot make such a claim in the house she owns.

Today, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy and MR Shah changed this definition. Made it wider. In this decision, it has been assumed that if the woman has ever lived in the house of any relative of her husband, she will be counted in the ‘shared household’. That is, a woman who has lived in her mother-in-law’s house cannot be denied asylum by saying that she was not staying there while applying or that the husband does not have a share in that property.

