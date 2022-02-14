The use and control over personal data and sensitive information concerning each person is recognized in our legal system as a fundamentally protected right.

The second paragraph of article 16 of our federal Constitution provides the right that every person has to the protection of their personal data, in terms of allowing or denying access, rectification, cancellation or opposition to third parties, which are known as ” ARCO rights”, as can be seen in the following transcript:

“Article 16…

Every person has the right to the protection of their personal data, access, rectification and cancellation of the same, as well as to express their opposition, in the terms established by law, which will establish the assumptions of exception to the principles that govern the data processing, for reasons of national security, provisions of public order, public safety and health or to protect the rights of third parties…”

The so-called ARCO rights each have specific characteristics.

In the first place, the right of “access” includes the prerogative of the owner to access their personal data held by the person in charge.

The second of the rights is that of “rectification”. This presupposes the modification of the wrong or incomplete personal data, the exercise of which generates the obligation, for the person in charge, to carry out the rectification requested by its owner.

The third of the rights, that of “cancellation”, consists of the power to request that the personal data be deleted or eliminated from the files, records, files, systems, databases held by the person in charge, and stop being treated by this person. during the period of time in which the personal data indicated by its owner, either by ending the relationship or by contract.

The last of the ARCO rights is that of “opposition”. This, unlike the “cancellation” one, does not consist of the deletion of personal data, since its owner does consent to provide them, but limits their treatment only for certain specific purposes.

In the same way as in the “cancellation”, in the “opposition”, the processing of personal data cannot always be prevented, since they may be necessary for the fulfillment of legal obligations.

The exercise of ARCO rights is very personal, so it can only be carried out by its owner or its representative with sufficient powers. The prior exercise of any of the rights is not necessary to exercise any of them.

The requirements to exercise ARCO rights may vary according to who is the responsible party, depending on whether it is in the public or private sphere, since the laws in both are different (for the private sector we have the Federal Law for the Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties, and for the public, the General Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Obliged Entities).

Regardless of the nature of the responsible party (public or private), the first step to exercise any of the ARCO rights is to submit the request for access, rectification, cancellation or opposition to the person in charge who holds the personal data.

Regardless of the meaning of the decision of the request, the person responsible for the processing of personal data must inform the owner or his representative of the reason for his determination within the periods established for this purpose, by the same means by which the request was made. , accompanying, where appropriate, the relevant evidence.

The access, rectification, cancellation and opposition of personal data (ARCO rights) represent a means to guarantee the right of individuals to decide which aspects of their lives should or should not be known or reserved for the rest of society and the possibility of demanding its compliance to the authorities and individuals who know, use or disseminate said information.

Thus, these prerogatives constitute the right to the protection of personal data, as a means of safeguarding other fundamental rights provided for in the Constitution itself and in the international treaties to which Mexico is a party, pursuant to which the State has the obligation to guarantee and protect the right of every individual not to be interfered with or bothered by third parties or by an authority, in any aspect of their person and private life.

Among these rights are those related to the way in which the person sees himself and how he projects himself to others, as well as those that correspond to the most personal extremes of life and the family or intimate environment, which allow the integral development of his personality as a human being and his dignity.

As always, a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!