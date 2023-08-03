Right to oncological oblivion, the ok from the Chamber: this is what the law provides

Unanimous ok of the Chamber of the Chamber to the rules for the prevention of discrimination and the protection of the rights of people who have been affected by oncological diseases, the so-called oncological oblivion law. The text, approved in Montecitorio with 281 votes in favor and none against, passes to the Senate. Introduces a “right to be forgotten” to ensure that clinical recovery is matched by the ability to exercise one’s rights under conditions of equality compared to the rest of the population, with reference to access to financial, banking and insurance services, as well as child adoption procedures.

The text defines the right to oncological oblivion as the right of people who have recovered from an oncological pathology not to provide information or be the subject of investigations on his previous pathological condition. With regard to access to banking, financial and insurance services, it is envisaged that for the purposes of stipulating or renewing the relative contracts, the request for information relating to the state of health of the contracting natural person concerning oncological pathologies from which he/she has been affected in precedence, if the active treatment has been concluded, without episodes of recurrence, for more than ten years on the date of the request; this period is reduced by half if the pathology has arisen before the age of twenty-one.

This information cannot be acquired even from sources other than the contracting party and, if it is available to the operator or intermediary, it cannot in any case be used to determine the contractual conditions. News, in relation to the acquisition of information on the health background, also in matters of adoptions and access to competitions for patients recovered from cancer. It is attributed to Guarantor for the protection of personal data, the supervisory function on the correct application of the new provisions.

