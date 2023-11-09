La Spezia, Sunia and CGIL present the petition for the right to live



Spice – A plan with certain investments for the construction and renovation of public housing. A framework law for managing bodies. An urban redevelopment program for the suburbs and regulation of the short-term rental market. These are the key points of the popular petition for the right to live launched by Sunia and CGIL.

The situation photographed by the union and the organization is “worrying”. Evictions in the province have increased. And the “market does not offer alternative solutions”. Translated: the city is “experiencing a state of emergency”. «A comparison can no longer be postponed – declares the regional president of Sunia Franco Bravo -. In addition to the petition, we ask that the Prefect summon the parties and facilitate a discussion to analyze the issue. We no longer tolerate people ending up in the middle of the street.”

The requests underlying the collection of signatures are clear. First of all, Sunia and CGIL ask for a new plan with certain investments for the construction and renovation of public housing. «We need it – he continues -. Only in this way will we be able to respond progressively to a demand that asks for sustainable rents. And which in our province concerns at least three thousand families, of which two thousand in the capital municipality alone. Statistically, Arte manages to assign 60 to 80 houses per year. This means that, according to the questions in the latest announcement, it will take thirty years to provide accommodation for all applicants. And this despite the fact that there are 350 vacant council homes, easy prey to illegal occupations.” We then ask for the refinancing of the funds for rent support and non-culpable arrears, a framework law for the managing bodies that improves their efficiency and a program for the urban and social redevelopment of the suburbs.

The last point involves the regulation of short-term rentals. «The private building stock has decreased. “Tourismification” took away multiple homes. This has resulted in a surge in rental prices, which effectively excludes a segment of the population. And we are tired of this situation. We need to give an electric shock to politics. Hence the idea of ​​launching a petition.”

Two days of strike will be added to the collection of signatures, as declared by the general secretary of the La Spezia CGIL Luca Comiti: «We will take to the streets on 17 and 24 November. The theme of inequalities and rents is among those of the platform. Many people come to our offices for these reasons. We direct them to Sunia. They ask us to help them find a home, which is difficult nowadays in La Spezia. It can’t be found. And if you can find it, it is at exorbitant prices. Therefore we must do something: regulate short-term rentals, have a plan for public housing and refinance the fund to support innocent arrears which has been eliminated by the Government.” The collection of signatures in support of the popular petition addressed to the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies can be signed at the Sunia headquarters in via Bologna, 82.