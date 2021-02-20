The Solidarity and Urban Renewal Law (SRU) has proven its effectiveness. “Of the 1.8 million social rental housing produced in France since the law was promulgated, half have been in municipalities subject to an obligation to catch up their deficit in application of this text”, underlines a report submitted on January 27 to the Minister of Housing.

53% This is the proportion of municipalities, i.e. 550 out of 1,035, which did not meet their three-year objectives between 2017 and 2019.

Supported in 2000 by Jean-Claude Gayssot, then PCF Minister of Equipment and Housing, the SRU law aimed in its famous article 55 to force municipalities to acquire 20% of social housing before 2020. The idea was to counterbalance the effects of the decentralization law, which, by entrusting the mayors with responsibility for town planning, had led to a fall in the construction of low-cost housing and an imbalance in their geographical distribution. The system was tightened up in 2013 by the Duflot law, which increased the share of HLM in cities with more than 3,500 inhabitants (and more than 1,500 in Île-de-France), by postponing the deadline to 2025. It also strengthened the sanctions against recalcitrant cities and specified that at least 30% of the constructions had to be Plai (rental loan assisted integration – Editor’s note), the cheapest category of HLM.

Rich and poor imbalance

Despite this arsenal, between 2017 and 2019, only 47% of municipalities still behind (485 out of 1,035) have filled their construction deficit. Many right-wing mayors prefer to pay fines rather than welcome popular households. As a result, the imbalance between rich and poor municipalities remains intact, even though the right, which has never ceased to denounce a text that it has repeatedly tried to empty of its substance, brandishes the argument of the lack of diversity. to oppose social housing …

As the 2025 deadline approaches, the Minister of Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon, has pledged to renew the SRU law and even to toughen the sanctions. There remains the high-risk test of passing in front of Parliament, and especially the Senate, controlled by the right. “Anything can happen,” emphasizes Manuel Domergue, director of studies at the Abbé-Pierre Foundation. Some senators will be happy to unravel the SRU law in a thousand and one ways. We will be very vigilant. “

Cannes, a fraud festival in PACA “I will not do Cannes Novosibirsk or Volgograd! »Launched David Lisnard, the LR councilor of the tourist capital, after the government’s announcement of new financial sanctions against his municipality for non-compliance with the SRU law. Cannes is not the only one in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region to refuse to comply with the law. They are 83 to be targeted by a fine for not respecting the legal quota of construction of social housing. That is to say, a third of all “deficient” municipalities in France. The elected official, supported by a dozen of his counterparts, also at the head of municipalities with an illegal deficiency rate, nevertheless intends to challenge the government decision before the administrative court. “Yes, in recent years housing construction has slowed down. But because of land and town planning constraints, exposure to natural risks in our territory. Obviously, we do not question the need to accommodate the most modest, but we need adapted and non-dogmatic objectives ”, tries to argue David Lisnard, thinking he can surf on the fact that he holds the most important rate of social housing among all the coastal communities. However, this peaks at only 17%. Of the 352 SRU-approved housing, between 2017 and 2019, only 55 were intended for the most modest households. The city, which shines above all thanks to the International Film Festival, which it hosts each year, was already one of the 29 nominees on the Riviera for the worst pupils, in 2017, during the last triennial SRU prize list. This self-promotion at the head of the sling of mayors fraudsters is probably rather made to forget another aspect of its town planning policy, which the Abbé-Pierre Foundation did not fail to point out in its report delivered last month. Of the 352 SRU-approved housing in Cannes, between 2017 and 2019, only 55 were really intended for the most modest households. The others are so-called PLS housing (social rental loans – Editor’s note), inaccessible to the poorest because reserved for households with incomes 30% higher than the ceiling imposed for the most common social housing, called Plus (rental loans for social use – Editor’s note). An “anti-poor” policy which corresponds to a “circumvention of the spirit and the letter of the law”, for the Abbé-Pierre Foundation, which recalls that the qualitative objective envisaged by the latter imposes on the municipalities subject to the law SRU “that at least 30% of their HLM production takes place in Plai (lowest rents among the different types of social housing – Editor’s note), without exceeding 20 or 30% of PLS”. Emilien Urbach