“ I l s will wait until the last moment and arrive at the hospital in an extremely damaged condition. “ “ They will either give up seeking treatment or find themselves suddenly in breach of rights. “ The Seine-Saint-Denis nurse Yasmina Kettal and the Médecins du Monde advocacy officer, Delphine Fanget, fear failures in the proper care of patients receiving State medical aid (AME). Since the entry into force at the beginning of the year of new restrictions on access to the care system dedicated to people in an irregular situation, caregivers, NGOs and associations supporting exiles are concerned about the establishment of new obstacles in their access to the right to health.

It is however one of the rare rights which a foreigner in an irregular situation in the territory can claim. For people without administrative status and with a monthly income of less than 750 euros per month, the AME takes the place of health insurance and provides them with a minimum of free medical care. Except that, since the beginning of the year, the basket of available care has been limited, and, from June, the number of places where the first requests are recorded will also be reduced.

Sanitary nonsense and absurdity

These access restrictions are in addition to those already in force for a year, in particular the waiting period imposed on undocumented migrants: they must wait three months of irregular presence to claim the care allowed by the AME. A “Nonsense” for the Observatory of the right to health of foreigners, of which associations such as Médecins du monde, Act Up, Aides, Cimade and the League of Human Rights are members.

For professionals supporting AME beneficiaries in their procedures, this absurdity is primarily of a health nature. “ At the very moment when we realize that health is a common good, the government chooses to restrict access to health care “, regrets Arnaud Bontemps. This official of the Court of Auditors and former of the primary health insurance fund of Seine-Saint-Denis co-signed alongside 500 health professionals a column published in the world in February. He denounced a reform “Dangerous” : While access to healthcare is already difficult for these people, the government intends to make these conditions of access even more difficult. According to a report from the Institute for Research and Documentation in Health Economics (Irdes), “ half of people without a residence permit claiming to suffer from pathologies requiring treatment (…) are in fact not insured for health, neither by AME, nor by common law health insurance “. This lack of access to rights should however be the priority of the authorities, according to Fabien Paris, nurse member of the Inter-Urgences collective and working with the most disadvantaged patients.

An economic justification that does not hold

For him, allowing better access to healthcare for all would be a public health measure: “ Caring for marginalized populations also ensures the health of the rest of the population ”, abounds the caregiver. “ In the past, we have already seen that ensuring access to health for everyone reduces the prevalence of certain pathologies. “, he assures, taking the AIDS epidemic as an example: “ It was contained by taking care of patients rather than leaving them out of society. “

In addition, professionals ensure that the health system for foreigners already suffers from extreme complexity, which discourages some from using their rights. People in an irregular situation are subject to the AME regime, when the health of regularized foreigners is covered by health insurance. When exiles move from one situation to another, they may lose access to their rights. “It’s incredibly complex, even for us who know the law well “, describes researcher Antoine Math, member of the Information and Support Group for Immigrants.

From an economic point of view, the new regulations do not seem to be justified either. AME’s budget amounts to one billion euros, while health spending in general peaks at over 200 billion. The cost of care would also be lower if patients had the opportunity to be treated quickly rather than in an emergency. “ Prevention costs less than cure “, recalls Arnaud Bontemps of the Court of Auditors. The Seine-Saint-Denis nurse, Yasmina Kettal, has already experienced this: the late care of patients occupies hospital beds and costs the health system dearly. “I have seen people be operated on urgently or occupy a place in intensive care when city medicine could have treated them long before. These are situations that could be avoided. They don’t cost that much but they have a huge profit “, testifies the caregiver. Changes in the modalities of access to AME could thus have repercussions on health establishments. From June, beneficiaries will be forced to submit their files to hospital services. “ We will add work to services that already have a lot of it and we will complicate access to people who already do not ask for enough “, adds the nurse.

A political will to give pledges to the right

The professionals mobilized against the reform detect here a political will of the government to give pledges to the right, by stigmatizing foreigners already deprived of rights. Voted in October 2019 in the finance bill for the year 2020, the AME reform measures were presented as a means of fighting against “Medical tourism”. The Ministries of Health and the Interior then commissioned a report to assess the avenues for a “Control of expenditure “ by seeking to reduce “Abuse “ of the health system. However, the document did not provide data on the extent of this phenomenon and recalled, like Médecins du monde, the example of Belgium where it is established that most of the time, “ care provision is not a determinant of migration “. At the same time, the Minister of Health, Agnès Buzyn, proposed a “Anti-fraud plan “and the “ abuse of process “of soul. A month earlier, the deputy and general delegate LaREM Stanislas Guerini prepared the ground and conveyed the rumor according to which abuses were intended to finance the implant of breast prostheses. An argument given without numbers, as he himself later admitted.