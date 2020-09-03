The images are poignant: Alain Cocq, patient with a rare and incurable disease, is bedridden and appealed to Emmanuel Macron. His wish ? Help him to die. The man intends to stop eating from Friday, September 4 and broadcast his agony on social networks. “The problem is that I have been at the end of my life for 34 years. My condition is deteriorating“, he believes.

Decided to film his agony

“I’m staring at the ceiling like a jerk. No, this is not my life. And these are not doctors, these are not institutions that will dictate my life to me“, he added. Alain Cocq therefore wants a doctor to administer a powerful sedative to him. Cyril Mauchausse, his psychological medical assistant, testifies:”We will accompany him. Can we be ready for this? I do not know. But we will accompany him. I made a promise ten years ago: to accompany him to the end“It remains to be seen what Emmanuel Macron’s reaction will be.

