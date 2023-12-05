Of Vera Martinella

The Senate gives the final green light to the law: it protects people who have had oncological diseases and are clinically cured (after ten years). They will be able to take out a mortgage, get a loan, take out insurance, adopt a minor

TO who has had cancer and has finished treatment more than ten years ago You will no longer be prohibited from taking out a mortgage, having a loan, taking out insurance, or even adopting a child. Today, December 5, the law on so-called oncological oblivion was unanimously approved. Last August the Chamber of Deputies had unanimously pronounced the first yes to the Provisions for the prevention of discrimination and the protection of the rights of people affected by oncological diseases and now finally the green light arrived, again unanimously, from the Senate (here

With the approval of the law, which will come into force after publication in the Official Journal, Italy aligns itself with other European countries that have already adopted a similar measure: France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Spain and Romania.

Who will benefit, who is excluded for now To better understand who will benefit from the new standard e whohowever, it remains excluded for now

and whywe spoke to two of the leading experts Elisabetta Iannelli, lawyer vice president of the Italian Cancer Patients Association (Aimac), long committed to defending the rights of cancer patients and general secretary of the Federation of Associations for Oncology Patients (Favo) And Saverio Cinieri, president of the Foundation of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), who spent a lot to arrive at the Italian law. See also Positive health records in Tuscany, hospitals at risk of tilt

What is meant by oncological oblivion?



The right of those who are healed from cancer of do not reveal information on previous pathologies to avoid being discriminated against. The fundamental issue is to establish when a patient can be said to be cured, replies Iannelli.

When is cancer cured?



Many scientific studies have been done in recent years to define the concept of healing and there are very precise parameters shared at an international level which vary based on many factors, first of all the type of cancer in question and the time elapsed since diagnosis – explains Cinieri -. The risk of death from cancer is highest in the first years after diagnosis and then progressively decreases. It defines itself Healed is someone who has the same life expectancy as people of the same age and sex that they have never had cancer. In short, one is cured when the ex-patient’s chances of dying from the neoplasm are now almost nil and he or she goes back to being the same as the rest of the population.

What does the law provide?

The law, after defining oncological oblivion, specifically protects the person who has recovered from cancer from possible discrimination in the financial, banking and insurance fields, in the procedures for ascertaining suitability for adoption and in access to competitions, work and professional training – clarifies Iannelli –. The rules therefore provide that no information can be requested they can be investigations were carried out (medical check-ups or health checks) on previous oncological pathologywhich therefore must not constitute a reason for exclusion or refusal or “worse” contractual conditions for those who have recovered from cancer.

The new Italian law enhances the commitment and role of patient associations and oncology volunteers by assigning them a central consultancy role in the implementation phase of the law. See also On Corriere Salute: aging well is "child's play"

Who is left out and why??

The law on oblivion it does not concern those who cannot yet be considered cured of cancer because a certain number of years (5 or 10 years depending on whether the first diagnosis was made before or after the individual’s 21 years of age) has not yet passed since the end of the anti-tumor treatments and the last evidence of the disease – states the ‘lawyer Iannelli –. This is the key concept, it’s not about discrimination, but about specifics medical criteria. Criteria, moreover, shared by the entire international scientific community. The same ones considered by the laws already approved in other European countries. And which identify those tumors (such as, for example, those of the testicle or thyroid) for which the implementing decrees will apply terms of less than 10 years to enjoy the right to be forgotten.

How many people are cured of cancer?



There are approximately 377 thousand new cases of cancer diagnosed every year in our country and, according to the latest findings, they are 3.6 million compatriots are alive after a cancer diagnosis – replies Cinieri –. At least one in four patients (27%) – almost a million people – can be considered completely cured because he has returned to having the same life expectancy as the general population. See also Smoking, economist Pelliccia: "The smoker is a cost to society"

How long do you have to wait to be healed?

The time necessary to reach the same life expectancy as the general population and to define the person as cured varies first of all in relation to the different neoplasms – clarifies Cinieri –. less than one year for thyroid and testicular cancer (frequently diagnosed, moreover in people under 45 years of age) and less than 10 for colorectal cancer, skin melanoma, uterine cervix. About 10 years former patients with tumors of the stomach, gallbladder, uterine body and ovary must also wait.

More is needed for some very frequent neoplasmssuch as breast, prostate and bladder: a certain excess risk of the disease recurring, although small, persists for a very long time, sometimes beyond 15 years. Over 15 years patients with kidney tumors and lymphomas must also wait

non-Hodgkin (particularly large B-cell or follicular lymphomas), myelomas and leukemias.

Obviously not falling within the right to be forgotten does not mean you have no rights: those who are not yet cured and live with a tumor in the acute or chronic phase, during or after treatment, are still protected by the law as are those who assist them.

In Italy the oncological disability legally protected by legislative and contractual regulations aimed at eliminating the obstacles that prevent full social and working inclusion of cancer patients and also of their caregivers (you can learn more here).

