The right to be forgotten oncology is law. Final green light from the Senate: protects recovered people

Final and unanimous green light from the Senate Chamber for the bill on cancer oblivion. The measure, which has already received the approval of the Chamber, was approved with 139 votes in favour. A long round of applause with the senators standing follows the assembly’s vote.

These are provisions regarding right to be forgotten of people who have been affected by oncological pathologies to prevent discrimination and protect their rights. The unified text on oblivion oncological which is about to become law, provides that in cases of adoption procedures, requests for mortgages and banking and insurance practices, as well as in insolvency proceedings, the request for information concerning the state of health relating to oncological pathologies is not permitted. The provision, essentially, aims to promote a more rapid reintegration of recovered young people into social life and the world of work. Today, in fact, thanks to the improvement of the diagnosis and treatment process, more and more children and adolescents with oncological pathologies can recover, a proportion that grows by approximately 3% every year. With cure rates averaging 80% and over 90% in the case of specific tumors.

The text, approved in the Chamber last August, was created thanks to the teamwork of Aieop (Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology Oncology) with Fiagop (Italian Federation of Associations of Parents and Recovered Pediatric Oncology), who had presented various proposals specifically aimed at the protection of pediatric oncology-hematology patients and former patients. “The law on the right to be forgotten on cancer represents a long-awaited achievement of civilization for all former cancer patients in our country, of all ages, and for their families”, declares Paolo Viti, president of Fiagop, who continues: “A due act’ which, albeit belatedly, sweeps away the stigma of the disease imposed by an obsolete bureaucracy, to also restore to those who have recovered from pediatric cancer the right to live and plan their lives with the same regulatory opportunities guaranteed by the State to every other citizen and citizen”.

