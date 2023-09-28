Mexico decriminalized abortion throughout the country at the beginning of September, joining nations such as Argentina and Colombia that already authorized it. But where does this right stand in Latin America, a continent that is still largely conservative on this issue? France 24 takes stock on the occasion of International Abortion Rights Day, this September 28.

While abortion restrictions have increased in the United States since June 2022, in Latin America, the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy has been expanding, although it still faces challenges in some nations.

Mexico joined the list of countries that authorize abortion at the beginning of September. One more nation in the ‘green wave’ of legalization and decriminalization of abortion, initiated by Argentina on the continent, after the mobilization of tens of thousands of women who took to the streets wielding green scarves to defend their rights.

The road, however, is still long. “In (Latin American) countries where abortion is decriminalized at the legal level, there are always obstacles to its implementation at the social level,” analyzes Fanny Gómez-Lugo, director of Research and Policy programs at the Center for Women and Equality in Washington, in dialogue with France 24.

As for other countries, abortion remains prohibited, to varying degrees. On the occasion of the International Day dedicated to the right to abortion, France 24 offers an overview of the situation in Latin America.

Mexico goes against the flow of its neighbor the United States

Mexican women can now obtain abortions in all federal health institutions. “The legal system that criminalizes abortion in the federal Penal Code is unconstitutional,” The Supreme Court of Justice of the nation ruled on September 6, guaranteeing by unanimous vote access to abortion throughout the territory.

“This is the first time that the Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico establishes that this is a violation of women’s rights, it is a truly historic step,” underlines Gómez-Lugo.

File photo taken on September 28, 2020. Supporters of the legalization of abortion participate in a demonstration within the framework of the International Safe Abortion Day, in Guadalajara, Mexico. © Ulises Ruiz / AFP

On September 7, 2021, the same Supreme Court invalidated several articles of a law from the state of Coahuila, which provided prison sentences for women who had abortions and for health personnel who treated them.

Although Mexico’s highest judicial institution then ruled that women who had abortions could no longer be prosecuted, its ruling had only been applied in a dozen states of the 31 that make up Mexico. For its part, Mexico City, the capital, authorized abortion in 2007, thus becoming the first jurisdiction in Latin America to do so.

Aware of the country’s conservatism on this issue, Gómez-Lugo is cautious:

Although it is now unconstitutional to criminalize women who have abortions, health institutions may continue to create obstacles, such as invoking conscientious objection. For example, hindering in one way or another the exercise of this right.

However, the mentality of some sectors seems to be changing in the country. In the presidential elections of June 2024, two women will face each other: Claudia Sheinbaum, former mayor of Mexico City, nominated as a candidate by the ruling Morena party, and Xóchitl Gálvez, representative of the conservative camp. Both are in favor of the decriminalization of abortion.

In Brazil, the decriminalization of abortion is examined by the Supreme Court

Brazil could be the next country to join ‘the green wave’, as the movement in favor of voluntary termination of pregnancy is known. On September 22, the Supreme Court began evaluating an appeal requesting decriminalization.

Although the debates were suspended at the request of one of the judges and must resume on a date not yet defined, the president of the Court has already announced her vote in favor of decriminalization.

“The criminalization of voluntary interruption of pregnancy (…) It undermines the freedom and dignity of women (…) We were reduced to silence. We were not able to actively participate in the deliberations on an issue that particularly affects us,” Judge Rosa Weber stressed in her 103-page submission.

Archive image. An activist shows the green scarf symbolizing the right to abortion at a march in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 8, 2018. © Mauro Pimentel / AFP

Currently, abortion is only authorized in cases of rape, danger to the mother’s life or serious malformations of the fetus. If a majority of the Court’s 11 judges – including only two women – decides to approve the measure and give way to the president’s vote, women who abort before 12 weeks of pregnancy will no longer be able to be prosecuted, as will the health personnel who participate in these practices.

But possible decriminalization would not mean that it would be legal to abort in public hospitals. Abortion remains a particularly sensitive issue in this highly religious country, where the Catholic Church and the evangelical churches—which represent great power—have numerous elected representatives in Parliament.

According to a survey by the Datafolha institute, published by the newspaper ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’, in July, 52% of the Brazilian population continued to oppose abortion, while 44% were in favor.

Towards a return to total prohibition in Chile?

In Chile, the voluntary interruption of pregnancy is illegal, except in cases of risk to the mother’s health, rape or malformation of the fetus. Unusual exceptions, endorsed in 2017, that could soon disappear.

On September 20, the council in charge of writing the new Chilean Constitution—dominated by the extreme right—approved an article that “protects the life of every unborn human being.” Therefore, it could lead to a complete ban on that right in the country.

A possible setback when, according to data from the Ministry of Health, nearly 4,300 women were able to resort to abortion, within the framework of the law between 2018 and June 2023, a large number of the cases were girls who suffered rape.

An activist wears a mask depicting women holding green scarves, during a demonstration as the Chamber of Deputies discusses a bill to legalize abortion in Santiago, Chile, on January 13, 2021. © Iván Alvarado / Reuters

Chileans will vote in the referendum on December 17 on this Basic Law project, which is still under development. A year ago, the country overwhelmingly rejected, with almost 62% of the votes, the proposal for a new Constitution to replace the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Guaranteeing new social rights, the text sought to reliably establish access to abortion, which would have constituted an unprecedented action.

Abortion, a threatened right in Argentina

In December 2020, deputies and then senators legalized abortion in Argentina. A historic moment for this country that at that time became one of the few in the region to approve this right.

Two years earlier, in 2018, senators rejected a similar text, destroying the hopes of tens of thousands of young women who took to the streets, with green scarves in hand, to defend their rights. It was the beginning of the ‘green wave’, a spontaneous and unprecedented movement formed by activists and ordinary citizens, which later spread throughout the continent.

However, a new threat looms over the right to abortion in Argentina. The far-right candidate in the presidential elections next October, Javier Milei, points out that he intends to ban abortion once again, as well as sexual education in schools.

Argentina decriminalized abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy at the end of 2020. AP – Natacha Pisarenko

His spectacular progress in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections, which took place in August, made him a serious contender for the Presidency, or at least for the second round, scheduled for November 19.

A movement started in Cuba

Cuba was the first country in Latin America to legalize abortion up to the eighth week of pregnancy, a measure adopted in 1965. 30 years passed before Guyana took the same path.

In 2012, Uruguay authorized abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy (14 in case of rape).

Ten years later, in February 2022, Colombia, a country with a Catholic majority and where Protestant Christian churches have great influence, goes much further: its Constitutional Court decriminalized abortion for any reason up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Total ban on abortion in some countries

The list of Latin American and Caribbean countries where this practice is completely prohibited—even in cases of rape, risk to the life of the mother or malformation of the fetus—is still extensive.

According to information from the Center for Reproductive Rights, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Suriname and Jamaica still reject any flexibility of their legislation, which in some cases provides for heavy prison sentences.

Archive-Women hold signs that read “Free Sara” and “Sara you are not alone” during a protest as Sara Rogel, sentenced to 30 years in prison for suspected abortion, attends a hearing in Cojutepeque, El Salvador on May 31 of 2021. © José Cabezas / Reuters

In El Salvador, proceedings can also be initiated for “aggravated homicide”, punishable by 50 years in prison.

The legalization of abortion in Argentina in December 2020 did not have the effect expected by feminists in Honduras, but quite the opposite. Parliament adopted by accelerated procedure, less than a month later, in January 2021, a constitutional reform that established a total ban on abortion, preventing any possibility of debate on the issue.

This article was adapted from its French original.