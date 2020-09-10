If not just your country, if you look at the routine of the world, then most people start their day with some hot drink. Tea is also number one among them. Then this tea can be in different flavors and colors. In changing times, green tea is the favorite morning tee of most people. Know here the right time and way to drink green tea.

Types of green tea available in the market

– Green-tea found in the market is available in many different packings and forms. You buy them according to your convenience and choice. But few people know about this, that the packaging of green tea is not just different. Rather, green tea is also of more than one type.

– Green-tea is the most commonly used in the whole world, its technical name is Sencha. While preparing it, the same general procedure is adopted, which is adopted to prepare tea in Assam and Darjeeling in our country.

– Incense and steam are used to dry tea leaves. It is made available in the market with 5 different types of packaging after necessary procedures. Of these, the sweetener is made available as Green-Tea, Tea-Bag, Green Leaf, Green-Tea Powder and Green-Tea Supplements.

Types of green tea and the right way to drink

The right time to drink green tea

-If you feel that it is beneficial to start the day with green tea, then you are not completely right. According to Ayurveda, green-tea should not be part of your first morning drink or breakfast.

But one hour after breakfast or at least 1 hour after lunch, you should eat green tea. This will work to break down the fat stored in your body. It will also work to speed up the digestive system.

Like other teas, green tea also contains caffeine, which helps keep your body active. Whenever you have to exercise or go for a walk, you will benefit more by consuming green tea half an hour before.

