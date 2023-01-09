Right | The asylum seeker’s trial took a strange turn: The assistant’s speech got boring and he walked out of the room

The court became concerned when the legal assistant slept during the session and did not seem to be aware of the situation. According to the Bar Association, the assistant acted contrary to his duties.

Bar Association the supervisory board has issued a warning to the legal assistant who, according to the composition of the administrative court, slept during the oral proceedings.

The court was concerned about the assistant’s endurance and ability to work. The uncertainty was increased by the fact that the assistant’s speech had sounded like porridge, and he did not seem to be up to date with the situation.

When the composition of the court started asking questions about the matter, the assistant announced that he would give up the task. He left the oral proceedings on his own initiative.

The matter under discussion was the international protection of a foreigner.

The assistant is not a lawyer but a licensed trial assistant. However, the Bar Association also supervises licensed lawyers.

Assistant told the supervisory board about his state of health on the day of the hearing. The decision does not reveal which factors affected his state of alertness.

The supervisory board emphasized that the assistant must refuse to accept the task if he is unable to handle it properly. In this case, the assistant gave up the task only when doubts had arisen in the composition of the court.

After this, the assistant left the task unfinished when he realized that he could not complete it properly.

In the opinion of the supervisory board, the assistant had acted carelessly and therefore in violation of his duties. Due to his health condition and the resulting fatigue, he should have given up his position even before the oral proceedings of the administrative court.