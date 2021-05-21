The “Sawab” Center has identified four measures to dry up the sources of extremism. They are security solutions, drying up the sources of terrorist financing, preventing erratic and puritanical speech, taking care of publishing true religion, and responding to the fallacies propagated by the extremists.

In the context of the awareness campaigns it carries out through social media, to raise awareness of the dangers of terrorism, the Center surveyed the views of observers about the most effective measure to eliminate extremism, warning against falling under the influence of extremist ideology.

Observers suggested conducting scientific studies that identify the causes of extremism and terrorism, apply their findings on the ground, reformulate educational curricula, work to monitor hate speech, provide jobs and eliminate unemployment, and direct the media to play its vital role in education and awareness in this regard.

The Center emphasized that the danger of the followers of misguidance lies in the toxic thoughts they spew out that incite hatred, violence and terrorism, describing them as a cancer that must be eradicated from society, so that security and peace may prevail.

He pointed out that the terrorist does not know the meaning of mercy, and with his bloody operations he targets everyone, and does not differentiate between the elderly, the youth, children and the sick, stressing that terrorism and extremism are among the most serious threats to the security and stability of states and individuals, and they are the first enemy to the development and construction process, and we must unite to eradicate the cancer of terrorism and extremism. .

The center affirmed that the followers of misguidance have brought nothing but destruction and misery everywhere they are, noting that there are tens of thousands of women and children stranded in the camps, they are the product of believing their promises and moving on the path of extremism and terrorism, some of whom were forced to live under the control of ISIS. While others grow old, they continue to pursue a poisoned ideology, pushing their innocent children toward more suffering.

He said: “We live in one community, and what happens in it affects us all. When every individual works hard and sincerely, his success will be the need for the whole society,” calling on everyone to reject the ideology of the followers of extremist perversion, because it is a protection for society and future generations. He stated that despite the expulsion of “ISIS” from Iraq, it is still targeting the followers of misguidance, civilians and the innocent, as the number of victims of terrorist operations reached about 1,200 Iraqis during the past two years.

It is worth noting that the Sawab Center, which is the platform for the Emirati-American initiative to combat extremist ideologies on the Internet and promote positive alternatives, has launched several campaigns on its social media platforms, in different languages.

Other Sawab campaigns focused on providing positive alternatives, combating extremism that is destructive to families, societies, and ancient civilizations, in addition to spreading and introducing positive topics, ideas and concepts, such as inspiring stories of young people who contributed to the development of their societies, and campaigns that highlighted women and their effective roles in preventing and resisting extremism.

Since its launch in July 2015, Sawab has sought to encourage and urge governments and societies to “actively participate, proactively, and take initiative in combating extremism via the Internet.”





