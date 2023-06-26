Deutsche Wellei

06/25/2023 – 6:19 pm

Conservative New Democracy Party wins parliamentary elections, securing another term for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In the second election in a month, the party now obtains an absolute majority in Parliament. The ruling right-wing New Democracy party won the parliamentary elections in Greece this Sunday (06/25), called to break a political stalemate after a first election held just five weeks.

With almost all ballot boxes cleared, the conservative party won 40.5% of the vote, giving Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis another term, projections indicate.

His strongest opponent, left-wing former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, and his Syriza party won 17.8% of the vote, even less than predicted.

According to projections, the result guarantees New Democracy 158 of the 300 seats in the Greek Parliament. That is, with an absolute majority, the party will be able to govern alone again, as it has done in the last four years.

“The people gave us a secure majority. Major reforms will proceed quickly,” Mitsotakis, 55, promised shortly after victory. Speaking to a cheering crowd outside his party’s headquarters in Athens, the conservative leader said he had “ambitious” goals in this new term that could “transform” Greece.

In parliamentary elections held on May 21, New Democracy also won, but was five seats short of obtaining an absolute majority in Parliament. Rather than try to establish a coalition government, Mitsotakis opted to call a second ballot.

Syriza conceded defeat this Sunday. “We suffered a heavy electoral defeat,” said former prime minister Tsipras, urging his party members to evaluate the work of their leaders. “Needless to say, I will be the first to face judgment from party members.”

economic management

Support for the re-election of the current prime minister in these elections is mainly due to his economic management, according to polls.

Although Greece’s economy has yet to reach pre-2010 debt crisis levels, Greeks recognize that pensions and wages are rising and that the country is growing faster than the European Union (EU) average.

Mitsotakis, who became prime minister in 2019 on the promise of overcoming a decade of economic crisis, said that he “will be the prime minister of all Greeks” and that the main objectives of his government will be to increase wages, strengthen public health and the modernization of a State that, in some sectors, presents clear deficiencies.

This is the first time since the start of the financial crisis in 2010 that a Greek prime minister has been re-elected after a four-year term.

In all, 32 parties contested the elections. To enter the Greek Parliament, parties need to obtain at least 3% of the vote.

