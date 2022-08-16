Right | Prosecutor criticized government’s “intersectional feminism” – Reprimanded for cultivating “insignificant personal opinions”

The regional prosecutor had previously made a decision not to press charges in a case where two police officers were suspected of breaching their duty and assaulting women who sought asylum.

Assistant Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe has reprimanded the regional prosecutor for inappropriate language. The reprimands came from the response that the regional prosecutor had given to the report made by the national prosecutor.

The regional prosecutor had previously made a decision not to press charges in a case where two police officers were suspected of breaching their duty and assaulting women who sought asylum. The women complained about the matter to the Attorney General.

When responding to the Attorney General, the regional prosecutor wrote:

“However, I must state that at the time of the event in question, the intersectional feminism outlined by Minister of the Interior Ohisalo and the government was not yet in force. Of course, based on that ideology, especially [poliiseista toinen] assumed to be male, and even more so, I assume that, based on the name, even as white-skinned and presumably straight, you would automatically have to bear the burden of guilt,” the regional prosecutor wrote.

Rappe took up the case on his own initiative.

When requested in a written statement, the regional prosecutor said that he had wanted to draw attention to the intrusion of different ideologies into the use of the law with his pointed statement.

According to Rappe, the regional prosecutor has acted contrary to good prosecutorial practice by presenting personal opinions that are clearly irrelevant to the resolution of the complaint and by using inappropriate expressions in his initial report.

He points out that when evaluating the factuality of the expressions used by the prosecutors, it must be taken into account that the documents related to the preparation of the decision given in the complaint case, the documents related to the complaint, such as the explanations given to it, generally become public when the complaint has been resolved.

Rappe emphasizes that, according to the State Civil Service Act, a civil servant must perform his duties appropriately and behave in the manner required by his position and duties.

In addition, the prosecutor must act in accordance with good prosecutorial practice, i.e. the unwritten rules of the field.

According to it, the prosecutor must, for example, treat the parties involved with respect for human dignity, act objectively and perform his duties properly and honestly.

Rappe considers that the regional prosecutor had shown disdain for both the complaint and the entire complaint procedure with his statements.