There was a serious accident in Tyrol on Sunday (November 26th). The police in Austria provide details.

Niederndorf near Kufstein – The state of Tyrol in western Austria is known for its ski areas. The area in the Alps is not safe from accidents: a field fell near Kufstein on Sunday (November 26th) and buried a car – similar accidents happen again and again in the mountainous region.

A field block weighing 200 kilograms crashes into a car in Tyrol

The Alps not only serve as a recreational area for a large number of tourists. Accidents, some serious, occur again and again. Just last week, a paraglider had an accident in the Zillertal. During a flight from the approximately 1,120 meter high launch site, he fell 100 to 150 meters. Not far away, in Niederndorf near Kufstein, the 200 kilogram boulder crashed into a car.

After Police information The incident happened on Sunday. The stone came loose from a mountain in Niederndorf near Kufstein and flew past the rockfall net set up for such incidents. Niederndorf near Kufstein is not far from the Austrian border with Germany. As the police further reported, the heavy boulder broke through the windshield and the pillar of the car.

Car is badly damaged by a boulder – accidents happen again and again in Tyrol

The car hit by the 200 kilogram boulder was the vehicle of a 53-year-old local resident. The heavy stone had come loose from the Hechenberg behind the resident’s property. After the boulder severely damaged the car, it remained next to the vehicle. As the police wrote, no one was injured in the accident. The damage to the vehicle itself could not initially be clarified, but is said to be “significant”.

In the mountains of the Alps, accidents caused by falling stones or rubble occur again and again. In June of this year, a gigantic landslide occurred in the Silvretta group in Tyrol. The summit collapsed there. Hundreds of thousands of tons came loose from the summit and fell hundreds of meters towards the valley. After the incident, the mountain is said to be around 100 meters lower than before – fortunately no one was injured. (rd with dpa)