The ninja turtles are having a good time if you read the comics, especially because of the story of The Last Ronin which is breaking all sales records. Now, to show that they are back in video games, we have a new title that comes from the hand of Dotemu, the same team that brought us Streets of Rage 4.

What is the name of this new game? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The new title of the Ninja Turtles comes from the hand of Dotemu Y Tribute Games in partnership with Nickelodeon (the owner of the IP). This production will be available on PC and consoles and is inspired by the classic installments of these characters.

Through the first preview of this new title we can see the presentation of the game which evokes titles such as TMNT IV: Turtles in Time and other deliveries that came out at the end of the 80s and during the 90s. With this we can say that the Ninja Turtles They are back in video games with the style that they became so famous for in the arcades.

What is the new Ninja Turtles game about?

According to the information available, in the new game of the Ninja Turtles, the team made up of Leonardo, Miguel Ángel, Donatello and Rafael, will have to face Bebop Y Rocksteady who seek to bring back Krang Y Shredder.

The ninja turtles They will fight their way through iconic settings from the television series in a game that will remind you of the brawlers of the 80s and 90s, as they travel from New York even the fearsome Dimension X and they end up fighting in the Technodrome.

How about the return of the Ninja Turtles into a new arcade-themed game? Do not stop sharing your comments with us through our social networks and stay in EarthGamer for more video game news.




