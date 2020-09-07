The night shift did not take its duty on Sunday evening to protest against this new assault, which it considers indicative of the lack of security in the service.

The night team of pediatric emergencies at Robert Debré hospital, located in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, exercises its right of withdrawal on the evening of Sunday, September 6, after a violent assault in the service during the night from Saturday to Sunday , learned franceinfo from Laurent Rubinstein, the inter-emergency collective, and a nursing assistant from the service.

According to the account of the caregivers, a father, visibly drunk, could not bear that his child was not treated as a priority. He verbally and physically assaulted the medical staff, then the security guards who had been called in to assist. One of the security guards had a broken arm, which earned him 10 days of ITT (temporary incapacity for work).

To protest against this new attack, which it considers revealing of the lack of security in the service, the night shift did not start its service at 7 p.m. Sunday. To compensate, the day team continued to provide care for the children. The staff asks for a meeting with the management, urgently, in order to obtain an upgrade to safety standards, explains the inter-emergency group.