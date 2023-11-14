F1 wants to change the right of review

No more cases like that of Haas: this is F1’s intention regarding the ways in which the right of revision. In fact, the FIA ​​wants to reduce the time for submitting the so-called from 14 to four days Right of Review; a limit that would only be extended to five days in exceptional circumstances.

As reported by RacingNews365, the FIA ​​has also imposed a fee of 6 thousand euros for each request to review a sporting result, regardless of the result. If this were to prove the appellant team right, the Federation would compensate them.

The Haas case

Regardless of the request for money from the teams, a “trifle” compared to the million euros as the maximum fine in case of infringements of the regulations by teams and drivers, the Federation’s logic lies in avoiding subverting a result when it already seemed established. This was the case of Haas, which requested to review the order of arrival of the Austin Grand Prix 12 days after the checkered flag in Texas, on November 3, following failure to comply with the track limits in curve-6.

According to the provisions of the International Sporting Code (articles 14.1.1 and 14.4.1) “if, in FIA competitions, a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was not available to the parties requesting review at the time of the decision in question, the stewards who issued a decision […] they may decide to review it following a request from: one of the interested parties and/or a party who is directly affected by the decision issued; by the FIA ​​General Secretary for Sport […] The sports commissioners must meet […] in a date agreed between them, summoning the interested parties to listen to all relevant explanations and to judge in light of the facts and elements brought before them. The period during which a right of review can be lodged expires 14 calendar days after the end of the relevant competition“. In the case of Austin, the commissioners considered the elements brought as evidence by Haas that were not already known at the time of the decision to be irrelevant and irrelevant. In 2023, Aston Martin is the only team that has successfully asserted the right to review, regaining Fernando Alonso’s podium in Jeddah achieved on track.