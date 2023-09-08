Right of residence | The ministry asks Ara for an explanation of the number search problems

Ara’s new system crashed on its first day and thousands lost their serial numbers. The Ministry of the Environment requests an explanation from Ara.

“The matter must be thoroughly investigated and as soon as possible,” says the legislative adviser Anu Karjalainen.

Right-of-occupancy apartments built with state support are owned, among other things, by municipalities, but at the turn of the month, Ara began monitoring their resident selection nationwide.

HS told on Thursday, that Ara’s new system got congested on its first day and crashed. The system was congested by tens of thousands of people trying to get the best possible serial number.

Due to a technical problem, even thousands lost their numbers. According to Ara, there were problems especially with payments made with Mobilepay.

From search problems The reader who told HS anonymously felt that due to the unfair situation that had arisen, the search for numbers should be reorganized. According to Ara, there will be no new search.

Karelian doesn’t promise a new search either.

“I can only promise that the matter will be resolved. The subject of the investigation is what is the best solution for those who find themselves in this unpleasant situation,” he says.

Clearing up for, among other things, Ara is asked for exact information about what happened in the situation and how many people were left without a number. However, Karjalainen does not criticize Ara’s actions.

“The transition had been prepared for a long time and efforts were made to take everything into account even in the preparation of the legislation. It is unfortunate that this happened. However, I couldn’t think of anything that could have been done in another way.”

Karjalainen points out that it is not unusual for the server to become overloaded due to a large number of visitors. In the future, according to him, it is important to ensure that the new system works smoothly.