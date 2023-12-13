Migrantes Report 2023, 114 million people in the world were not free to choose whether to migrate or stay

It was presented today Reports of the 2023 on the “Right of asylum. Free to choose whether to migrate or stay?” (Tau

Publishing 2023, p. 400) of Migrants Foundation. On the one hand, the situation of the right to asylum in the world, in Europe and in Italy and, on the other, the strong appeal that Pope Francis launched on the occasion of the last World Day of Migrants and Refugees, asking that every inhabitant of Earth is truly free to choose whether to migrate or stay: a disheartening antithesis.

The research is divided into now traditional four sections: “From the world with an eye towards Europe”, “Between Europe and Italy”, “Looking at Italy” and “Theological study”.

Today 114 million people (one inhabitant of the Earth in 71 and, in absolute terms, six million more

compared to the end of 2022) they were not free to choose whether to stay. Because conflicts are increasingly numerous and, in some areas of the world, increasingly serious situations of economic crisis or social issues and the difficulties in obtaining food and water, while we are increasingly less capable, at a global level, of managing peace processes and are still not sufficiently capable of safeguarding the planet.

But also looking at Pope Bergoglio's second verb, the one that warns about freedom to migrate, one cannot help but note, with bitterness, that European policies and those of our country are doing everything they can to limit entry to those seeking protection. Although it is protected by stringent international conventions, new regulations are accumulating which make both access to the territory and the possibility, for those who have managed to arrive, of being truly recognized and taken care of, more difficult.

This happens through the increasingly widespread processes of externalization of bordersthe growth of the lists of so-called “safe” countries, the erosion of reception services, the contraction of the protections guaranteed to unaccompanied foreign minors, the construction of confinement and segregation centres, the obstacles to the effective use of the right to ask for asylum.

“The wish – the curators write in the Introduction Mariacristina Molfetta And Chiara Marchetti – is that

this volume can also help build solid knowledge this year regarding those who are on the run, and those who come to ask for protection on our continent and in our country. And that it helps us to remain or return to being human, finally capable of creating real conditions, and not just a perspective to aim for, so that people are free to choose whether to migrate or stay”.

