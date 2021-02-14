Valheim might only be available in Early Access right now, but that hasn’t stopped it from becoming one of Steam’s biggest games, clocking up a peak of almost 350,000 concurrent players in just two weeks.

As revealed by SteamCharts, currently the Norse fantasy game is currently more popular than multiplayer favorites like PUBG, Apex Legends, and even Grant Theft Auto 5, with only Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offense currently sporting more concurrent players.

Valheim has sold over 1m copies in just a week. The Viking-themed survival and crafting game launched as an Early Access title on 2nd February, and quickly rose to the upper echelons of Steam and Twitch.

Valheim developer Iron Gate is advising all players backup their characters and worlds after discovering a “world-destroyer” bug is resetting progress.

In a tweet, CEO Richard Svensson explained how players can make backups and avoid losing their data to the bug, confirming that despite trying to reproduce it and address the glitch, the team hasn’t yet been able to do so. However, Iron Gate suspects it may be connected to exiting the gaming by ALT + F4 and not via the menu.