Why the fear of spreading corona in festivals? From October to the end of the year, festivals are the only festival. In such a situation, people go out more and shop. Meet acquaintances and relatives. In the Corona era, there is a danger of festivals becoming a ‘superspreader’ event. Recently, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi could not properly follow the social distancing in the crowd. As a result, cases of Kovid increased rapidly in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra.

What did the Health Minister say? Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that we should be more careful during the festive season. He asked people to stay away from big celebrations. In the Sunday Dialogue program, Harsh Vardhan said, “Unforeseen circumstances have to be faced in an unprecedented way. No religion or God says that you have to celebrate with great pomp, that you have to go to a pandal or a temple or a mosque and pray.” ”

The second wave can bring cold weather Experts have seen the response of Kovid cases in the festive season. Although the number of daily cases has decreased but in states like Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka it is reversing. Apart from the festivals, the cold weather is also close, so the experts are expecting a second wave of Kovid during this time. The Union Health Minister also clearly stated that there is a possibility of increasing infection of Kovid-19 in cold. He said, “This virus becomes more dangerous in cold climates and low humidity conditions. It would not be wrong to assume that there will be more cases of corona infection in India during the cold season.”

Western countries are also giving tension In the month of March in India, there were 100 cases of Kovid. On September 15, between 95-97 thousand cases started coming up. Cases have been reduced again here. The peak was on 16 September, so is the second wave of Kovid coming. The same trend was seen in Western countries that once the cases decreased and grew again. But exceptions are countries like Sweden, Peru and Japan.

Outbreak of Kovid-19 has reduced in the last few days. The recovery rate is over 86%. Active cases are decreasing continuously. The number of daily reported cases has also come down. For the last 10 days, the daily death toll is also less than 900. The latest report of the State Bank of India says that the corona virus epidemic reached a peak on 16 September in India. That is, the first wave of Kovid is on the slope at the moment. But this happiness can also prove to be only four days of moonlight. Dussehra, Durga Puja, Diwali, Christmas… There are a lot of festivals in the coming days. In such a situation, the worry of the second wave of Corona is haunting the experts. The tension has increased further after watching the Kovid figures, especially after festivals in Kerala and Maharashtra. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has also said that avoiding big celebrations on festivals or else ‘big trouble’ can come.