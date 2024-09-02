Right | Masturbation became expensive in Merikarvia

Legal|The district court of Satakunta received a rare case from Merikarvia to decide.

Satakunta In August, the district court received a case in which a pensioner-aged man was accused of a public violation of sexual decency in Merikarvia.

According to the prosecutor, the man had satisfied himself in the parking lot of a store in June 2023. The punishability of an act that violates sexual decency requires that the act causes an aggravation. That’s what happened.