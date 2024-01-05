Right | Maria Nordin filed an appeal against her animal welfare verdict

Next, the Helsinki Court of Appeal will decide whether to grant Nordin permission for further proceedings in the case.

Social influencer Maria Nordin has appealed against the verdict given by the Helsinki district court. In November, the district court sentenced Nordin to daily fines for the animal protection crime. At the same time, he was banned from keeping animals for a good two years.

Nordin has appealed his sentence to the Helsinki Court of Appeal. The prosecutor in the case has until January 19th to file his counter-appeal, after which the case will be transferred to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which will decide whether it will take the case into consideration.

The right according to the verdict, Nordin must hand over his property in Bengal to the state during January.

The background is a case where Nordin did not take his pets to treatment, but treated them “with his own treatment methods that he considered good and sufficient”.

The dog had bitten Nordin's chicken, which is why the chicken had a deep wound. In addition, Nordin's cat had been bitten by a vulture, and the cat had suffered poisoning symptoms as a result of the bite.

According to the court, Nordin must give up his cat within two months of the verdict, i.e. at the end of January at the latest. However, he is not obliged to hand over his cat to the state, but he can also sell or otherwise give it away.

Nordin's a lawyer Kari Uotin according to the court did not take a position in its verdict on what happens to the 20,000 bees owned by Nordin, now that he was sentenced to a ban on keeping animals.

Uoti described the district court's decision as “at least interesting”.

Expert in criminal law, docent Tarja Koskela from the University of Eastern Finland considers the case completely clear. If the verdict is upheld, the ban will cover both bees and other animals.

Correction on January 5, 2024 at 9:02 p.m.: Corrected to January of this year when the cat was handed over. Previously, it was written about January of next year.