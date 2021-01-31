Aurélien Pradié, the secretary general of the “Republicans”, presented, on Sunday, the right-wing plan against poverty. He advocates creating “A national food aid fund”, with some “Means up 30% compared to current systems”, in addition to “Food checks” of 450 euros per quarter and over one year. Asked about the cost, the deputy LR, who asserts himself “Very liberal”, immediately delays: “The perimeter can be progressive. ” For young people, he intends to revive a form of youth employment buried in 2002 by a certain François Fillon. It offers 300,000 “Jobs for the nation for 18-25 year olds”. And the refrain on “assistantship” is never far away: “We prefer meaningful work to a social allowance. “ “We must also act in the field of social housing”, still ensures the elected. A shame in view of the place of LR municipalities in the list of cities that do not comply with the SRU law. J. H.