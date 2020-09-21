The right does not understand anything about ecology? Nay! This is the cry of the LR deputies last week when they launched an “environmental task force”. After being beaten by environmental candidates for municipal elections in Marseille, Bordeaux, Lyon and Strasbourg, the LRs claim to want to reconnect with the protection of the planet and its inhabitants. “It is not for the urban and bobo left to have a monopoly on ecology”, warns Damien Abad. The president of the LR group in the National Assembly insists: “Ecology cannot be confiscated by a few ideologues who have a totally dogmatic and sectarian vision of it, completely disconnected from the territories or the concerns of the French. “ But what does the right offer? Well, not much, as its executives recognize. “The right has not carried a sufficiently strong and credible national discourse in terms of ecology for a few years”, concedes Damien Abad. The deputy for Ain even adds that it becomes a problem from election to election: “Today, there are few people who say, ‘I vote LR because you have a good green program’. On the other hand, I know some who tell us, “I no longer vote for you, because on ecology you say almost nothing”. So we have to build. “

“We must respect DNA note”

This is the objective of the “task force”, which has just been launched. It must bring together deputies, senators, European parliamentarians and local LR elected representatives, who will submit a “Proposal booklet” November 4. In the meantime, the LRs will hold “Ecology mornings” from September 23. They will also invite Jean-Louis Borloo, former Minister of Ecology under Nicolas Sarkozy, during their parliamentary days scheduled for October 8. “The environmental question is central, not an incidental subject on which we can ignore. One would have to be blind not to realize that this subject crosses society deeply ”, assures Aurélien Pradié, secretary general of LR. The one who is also a deputy for Lot embarked, on September 18, in a “Tour de France of the environment” which is to last a year. He wishes “Take the time to meet with humility actors in the field, committed men and women who do not necessarily have our political convictions”. Until questioning capitalist software, incompatible with ecology? “We must respect the DNA note”, Damien Abad quickly recalls. “And especially not to run after the Green Khmers”, adds Philippe Gosselin. The tone is set.

Claimed slayers of “Punitive ecology” (understand the one on the left), the LRs also refine a story according to which this question has always been essential in their eyes. They thus recall that it was Pompidou who created the Ministry of the Environment and that it was Chirac who backed the environmental charter to the Constitution. But they are more discreet about Sarkozy, who had launched a thunderous: “All these environmental issues are starting to do well! “ in the middle of the Agricultural Show, in 2010. Discretion that they lacked when welcoming Greta Thunberg and several young activists engaged in the fight against global warming, in 2019, in Parliament. The elected LR Guillaume Larrivé and Julien Aubert had qualified the Swedish ecologist of “Apocalyptic guru” and of “Prophetess in short pants”. Enough to alienate a part of the youth …