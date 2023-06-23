Right | Judges base judgments on “common life experience” – this can all go wrong

The court sometimes gives judgments that refer to “common life experience”. It is especially common in the case of sexual crimes. However, the reasoning can be misleading.

Tin May the news reported of the trial, where the man was convicted of rape on the basis of “general life experience”. The Court of Appeal overturned the verdict, but what the hell was it all about in the first place?

General life experience sounds like a flimsy basis for a rape conviction. What does that even mean?