The right is in turmoil, the majority is crushed to pieces, there is great confusion under the sky

Right in turmoil, in Europe and in Italy. Marine Le Pen wins the first round in France and humiliates Emanuel Macron delegitimizing him in Europe. Orban and other sovereignist leaders launch the Manifesto of Patriots and split the European right by weakening the leadership of Georgia Meloni. While in Italy Victor Feltri, icon of the right and now Melonian, vulgarly attacks on Newspaper of Sallusti and Angelucci the deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani accusing him of involvement with the anti-Melonian supporters of the Ursula majority. They square up with Forza Italia and respond in dismay in defense of the pro-European line of the resurgent party founded by Silvio Berlusconi and in support of the new leader, deputy prime minister and foreign minister, calling Feltri stupid and advising him to immediately retire to private life.

In recent days, public slap to Giorgia Meloni and Marina Berlusconi’s government from the pages of Corriere della Sera on the subject of homosexual rights, with explicit approval of the open-minded and supportive theses of the left towards gays. Is the eldest of the five Berlusconis, who remain major creditors and obligatory financiers of the Azzurri, about to take the field? All we need is this… .

Meanwhile Matteo Salvini He argues every day with Tajani about top appointments in Europe, who is too comfortable with Weber’s popular positions, calling them a coup d’état and openly supports Orban’s divisive maneuvers. So Giorgia Melonithanks to the national success at the European Championships and fresh from the communication glories of Borgo Egnazia, wanted to turn Europe inside out like a sock and instead it risks being overturned by the boomerang of Brussels.

Shattered majority, babel of languages, parties in no particular order and lost unity. The government dances with wolves. And it will be very difficult, without a mediating action (by whom?) which for now cannot be seen on the horizon, to find the amalgam again and imagine the three leaders united again in the future struggle. As a hot autumn approaches due to the inevitable heavy budget maneuver wanted by Brussels and the opposition, emboldened by the success in the local elections, is reborn and regroups on the referendums. “Great is the confusion under the sky, the situation is excellent”, said the Chinese communist leader Mao. But here, in Palazzo Chigi and its surroundings, very little of excellence can be seen, other than a slow drift towards chaos. Poor Italy.