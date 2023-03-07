Mexico.- A new one arrives tennis collection inspired by the famous cartoon Rocko’s Modern Life.

This cartoon of Nickelodeon released in 1993 finally has his sneaker collection for celebrate its 30th anniversary in TV.

The collection consists of three pairs of sneakers, inspired by rocko, Heffer and philburtwith their respective characteristic colors.

They are part of one collection Of the brand ROW with three of his most representative silhouettes in his designs.

The first pair of the collection is from Rocko, which consists of sneakers with “renno” silhouette with the blue color of the character’s shirt and triangles of their prints.

For the second pair, it is with the “F-13” silhouette and with the colors and drawing of the beloved character of Heffer, Rocko’s best friend.

While in the third pair the “Original Fitness” silhouettewith Filburt’s colours, as well as a small drawing of him.

On February 28 they went on sale in the United States, with prices ranging from 80 to 100 dollars.

We recommend you read

So far in Mexico its launch has not been established, so there is no official price in Mexican pesos.